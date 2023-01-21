What a joy to meet someone who is completely authentic. Somebody who is who they are regardless of the situation.
That was my experience meeting Judy Fannin, a hard-working Ashland woman who devoted her time to making life in Ashland better for everyone. Judy died last month, to the shock of all her friends and acquaintances. She was someone we thought would never stop.
Her contributions to the Ashland community were many:
- In 1967, Judy and her husband, Cecil brought Kentucky Fried Chicken to the Tri-State. They owned 16 franchises in eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
- Cecil Fannin’s father started Blue Ribbon Busline in Ashland, and later, opened Blue Ribbon Lanes where the bus line had been based. To commemorate the busline, the Fannins sponsored a child-sized replica of a Blue Ribbon bus on display at the discovery center in the Highlands Museum, a pet project of hers; children can drive it, change the tire and have other fun and educational interactions.
• Many knew her from her involvement in the Three Arts Club, which marked 100 years of existence in Ashland. Many knew her from her cooking skills and the collection of cookbooks she wrote. Many knew her for her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens and her active role in Southern Hills Garden Club, the organization responsible for planters of flowers on the riverfront, by the Paramount Arts Center and in Central Park.
Speaking of gardening, Judy got her hands dirty in everything she did. She was involved and eager to make a difference in Ashland.
When I first met her, I wasn’t sure I would like her. She had such a beautiful home, she carried herself with more confidence than most and she seemed as though she might be a know-it-all type. In reality, she knew plenty about many subjects and she was happy to educate others. Once, for a photo shoot for our magazine, Judy prepared an entire dinner just so we could have pictures to go with a story about her.
Judy appeared to be what we used to call hyper. But the truth is, she had many creative ideas and was so busy and energetic, she simply rushed to share what she knew. She also rushed to help those in need with whatever she could, whether it was food, clothing or funds.
Perhaps my favorite memory of Judy was a quiet time the two of us had while I was writing about the Highlands Christmas Tour of Homes shortly after her husband died. Being a widow, too, I try to reach out to other women who have lost their husbands, figuring they might want to talk with someone who knows what they’re going through.
Although the topic was depressing, I left the conversation feeling as though I had connected with Judy in a way I hadn’t before. This woman, I thought, who knew so much and did so much and cared so much, was like the rest of us: She lost a loved one and she was suffering. In fact, I could tell Judy was in such an early stage of grief that her loss hadn’t yet hit her.
But she kept on giving to her community and helping people, and she continues to give.
Kim Jenkins, executive director of the Highlands and owner of Sweetbay Landscaping, has been deeded the property on which Judy grew her celebrated dahlias.
“I will continue gardening in her memory, as she wished,” Jenkins, who knew Judy since 1975 when she began babysitting for her children, said. “One of her big joys was sharing flowers with the community,” Jenkins continued, noting the family handed out zinnia seeds at her funeral for attendees to remember her by.
We don’t need anything to remind us of Judy. Her entire life, she left lovely reminders. She will never be forgotten.