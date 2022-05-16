Today would have been my grandfather's 125th birthday.
He grew up on a farm (who didn't back then?), served in World War I, worked in the mines of southern West Virginia and did whatever Grandma told him to do. He was gentle and kind and loved the Cincinnati Reds.
Today, I thought I'd share a recipe for his favorite dish; my tastes are very different from his, but one of my favorite memories of him is, when traveling with him, he liked to stop at a Shoney's and order liver and onions.
BEEF LIVER AND ONIONS
from lakegenevacountrymeats.com
2 lb Beef Liver
2 Onion (sliced)
4 Tbsp Butter (divided)
2 cup Flour
1 Tbsp Salt
1 tsp Pepper
1/2 tsp Paprika
Add 2 tbsp. of butter to a medium-large skillet and heat over medium high heat. Add the slices of onion rings and sauté until caramelized. Once they are golden, remove from heat, and wrap in foil to keep warm.
While the onions are cooking, combine the flour, salt, pepper and paprika. Dredge the liver in the mixture and set aside. Once you have removed the onions from the pan, melt the remaining 2 tbsp. of butter in the pan and then add the coated liver. Cook over medium-high heat, flipping once for 3 minutes per side. Remove once done, and do not overcook the liver.
Serve the liver with mashed potatoes, gravy, and the caramelized onions on top.
*
Now, onto recipes I find more palatable.
I'm reading up on an anti-inflammatory diet and walnuts are mentioned as a good ingredient.
Of course, if nuts upset your stomach or you have an allergy, stop reading now!
However, if you like and can eat them, here are some ideas for working more on the nuts into your diet.
APPLE WALNUT SALAD
FOR THE SALAD:
3/4 cup raw walnut halves
2 small apples or 1 large apple cored and thinly sliced (recommended: Honeycrisp)
4 ounces baby arugula about 4 tightly packed cups
3 Belgian endives, about 6 ounces
1/3 cup dried cranberries or golden raisins
3 ounces crumbled gorgonzola, goat cheese, or feta (about a generous 1/2 cup)
FOR THE DRESSING:
1 small shallot very finely chopped
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Spread the walnuts into a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until the nuts smell fragrant and toasty and they are crisp. Immediately transfer to a cutting board to cool. Roughly chop.
Chopped walnuts on a cutting board
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients: shallot, olive oil, red wine vinegar, maple syrup, cinnamon, and salt. Add the apple and toss to coat.
Apples in a mixing bowl
In a large serving bowl, place the arugula. Thinly cut the endive crosswise into very thin rounds (you'll have 3 cups or so). Add them to the bowl.
Add half each of the cranberries, cheese, and walnuts.
Cheese, toppings, and arugula in a bowl
With a spoon, scoop the apple slices into the salad (some of the dressing and shallots will cling to the apples; some will be left behind in the bowl). Add a few more spoonfuls of the dressing to the salad to moisten it, then toss to coat. If the salad seems dry at this point, continue to spoon on small amounts of the dressing, tossing after each, until it’s moist but not sopping (it’s easy to overdress salad!).
Apple walnut salad being tossed in a bowl
Sprinkle the remaining cranberries, cheese, and walnuts over the salad, then very lightly toss once more. Taste and add a bit of additional salt if desired (the amount you need will vary based on your cheese; with gorgonzola, our salad was just right). Enjoy immediately, with any remaining dressing on the side for serving as desired.
*
California Walnuts offers a wide variety of recipes at walnuts.org. Here are a few.
WALNUT AND CRANBERRY STUFFED SWEET POTATOES
6 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed
1 cup California walnuts, chopped
1 cup dried sweetened cranberries
1/4 cup (4 tablespoons) salted butter, softened
3 tablespoons dark brown sugar, packed
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons maple syrup
Preheat oven to 350℉ and line a baking sheet with foil.
Pierce sweet potatoes a few times with a fork and place onto prepared baking sheet. Bake for 55 to 65 minutes, until sweet potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork or sharp knife. Let sweet potatoes cool slightly then slice open lengthwise and spread open slightly. Mash pulp of each sweet potato with a fork.
Combine chopped walnuts, cranberries, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt into a medium bowl; mix well.
Mound each sweet potato with 1/3 cup cranberry walnut mixture. Place sweet potatoes back in oven and bake an additional 15 minutes, until topping is warm and fragrant. Remove sweet potatoes from oven.
Drizzle sweet potatoes with maple syrup and serve warm.
GLUTEN FREE: WALNUT BROWNIE COOKIES
1/2 cup gluten free all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
3 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup toasted California walnuts, chopped
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
Combine flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking soda in medium bowl; stir to combine. Set aside.
Combine butter and unsweetened chocolate in large microwave safe bowl. Microwave on high for 30 seconds; stir well. Repeat heating at 10 second intervals, stirring in between, until butter and chocolate is completely melted and smooth.
Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs and vanilla; whisk well to combine.
Add flour mixture; stir to combine. Fold in chocolate chips and walnuts.
Scoop heaping tablespoons of dough onto prepared cookie sheet. Chill in refrigerator 10 minutes.
Bake for 12 minutes or until set. Cool on pan 2 minutes; transfer to wire rack.
MEAT FREE: CALIFORNIA WALNUT MEATLESS MEATBALLS
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 cup minced onion
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
1/4 cup cooked brown rice
1/4 cup chopped roasted red peppers
1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley
1 egg, beaten
California Walnut Pesto or Muhammara Sauce
Preheat oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Add tomato paste and cook for 1 minute more.
Transfer to a food processor with walnuts, rice, roasted red peppers, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley, Italian seasoning, and egg. Pulse until combined, but not mushy.
Form into 8 equal balls and place on prepared baking sheet. Cook for 12 minutes or until firm to the touch. Serve with California Walnut Pesto or Muhammara Sauce.