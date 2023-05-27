I’m more than ready for Memorial Day Weekend, open pools and cookouts.
I tried to find some recipes that aren’t too far out but are different enough to stimulate the tastebuds. Let’s see if they work for you.
GRANDMA’S MACARONI SALAD
8 ounces elbow macaroni (cooked and drained)
1 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
1/3 cup chopped onion
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp prepared mustard
1 tsp sugar
1 tsp salt
1/4 tsp ground black pepper
In a large bowl, mix in the macaroni, celery, bell pepper, and onion.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, mustard, sugar, salt, and pepper until combined. Pour the mixture into the macaroni and vegetables. Mix well until everything is thoroughly coated in the dressing.
Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving. Preferably overnight.
Stir before serving.
BROWN SUGAR GRILLED PINEAPPLE
1 pineapple , rind cut off and sliced into ½ -¾ inch slices
1/4 cup brown sugar
canola oil spray , (or canola oil with a brush)
Toss the pineapple with the brown sugar and let sit for ten minutes.
Note: You can leave the core in the slices because you can pick it up and hold it by the core when eating it, or you can remove the core if you’d like or if you’ll be using it in burgers.
In a grill pan, either spray with canola oil or wipe some on with a paper towel.
Cook the pineapple for 2-3 minutes on medium heat, then rotate 45 degrees, to get the grill marks in a little X.
Flip over and do the same.
If you find the pineapple sticking at all use a bit more canola oil spray on your pineapple.
GRILLED WATERMELON
from loveandlemons.com
1½ cups raw corn kernels
½ cup diced red onion
½ cup diced red bell pepper
1 garlic clove, minced
Heaping ¼ teaspoon sea salt
4 teaspoons Tabasco Green Sauce
6 1.5-inch watermelon wedges
Cooking spray, for the grill
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
1 small avocado, diced
Mint and/or basil leaves
Lime wedges, optional
Preheat a grill to medium high heat.
In a medium bowl, combine the corn, onion, red pepper, garlic, salt, and the Tabasco Green Sauce. Chill until ready to use.
Spray the grill grates with cooking spray and grill the watermelon 2 to 3 minutes per side or until char marks form.
Remove and let cool a few minutes, then top with the corn mixture, the feta, avocado, and fresh herbs. Serve with more tabasco or lime wedges on the side, if desired.
GRILLED POTATOES
from thecozycook.com
2 lbs. red potatoes
2-3 tablespoons olive oil
Potato Seasoning
1 teaspoon rosemary
¾ teaspoon oregano
¾ teaspoons thyme
¾ teaspoons sage
1/8 teaspoons nutmeg
1 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Combine the spices for the potato seasoning. Drizzle the olive oil over the spice mixture and stir well to combine.
Slice the potatoes into ½ inch thick slices. I like to thinly slice the round ends off so that each side of potato is able to lay flat on the grill.
Place the potato slices into a large bowl and drizzle them with the olive oil/seasoning mix. Toss to combine well.
Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
Layer two large pieces of foil down and lightly coat it with cooking spray.
Place the potatoes on top of the foil, in a single layer if possible. Cover with another sheet of foil and seal it shut.
Place the foil packet on the grill and shut the lid. Heat for 20 minutes.
Remove the top layer of foil and use kitchen tongs to flip the potatoes. Leave the foil off the top and heat for an additional 5-10 minutes with the lid shut.
Remove from the grill and serve!
GRILLED BARBECUED CHICKEN
from spendwithpennies.com
1 whole chicken cut into pieces (3-4 pounds)
2 tablespoons olive oil
salt & pepper to taste
2 cups barbecue sauce
Preheat grill to medium heat.
Rub chicken with olive oil and season with salt & pepper to taste.
Cook chicken skin side down on an oiled grate for 15 minutes.
Turn over, baste with barbecue sauce. Cook an additional 20-30 minutes continuing to brush with sauce (breast should reach 165°F and thighs should reach 175°F).
Rest 5 minutes before serving.
JALAPENO POPPER GRILLED CORN SALAD
from wonkywonderful.com
8 Ears of Corn, olive oil, salt, pepper
2 Jalapeños — seeds & stems removed, finely chopped
1 Cup Chopped Cooked Bacon
2 ounces Cream Cheese — softened
1/4 Cup Sour Cream
1 Cup Grated Cheddar Cheese
Salt/Pepper To Taste
Remove silk from corn while leaving husks attached. Coat each corn cob with olive oil, salt and pepper. Wrap completely with foil. Place foil wrapped corn cobs on grill, cover. Grill 15-20 minutes, rotate every 2-3 minutes. Open foil slightly during the last 2 minutes to allow the smoky flavor to develop. Remove from grill and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Remove husks then cut kernels off of cobs. (should yield approx 6 cups)
Mix kernels with chopped jalapeños, bacon pieces, cream cheese and sour cream. Stir.
Stir in shredded cheese, salt and pepper.
Serve.
MARINATED GRILLED HOT DOGS
from plainchicken.com
½ cup chili sauce
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp garlic powder
2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1½ Tbsp mustard
1 T brown sugar
½ tsp salt
⅛ tsp pepper
8 hot dogs
8 hot dog buns
With a small, sharp knife, make cuts at an angle in 2 rows down each hot dog, about ½ inch apart, cutting part way into the hot dog. The cuts should look like rounded half circles.
Mix together the chili sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, brown sugar, salt, and pepper. Pour into a large ziplock bag, add hot dogs and let marinate for 15-20 minutes up to overnight.
Light grill. Grill the hot dogs until nicely charred and the cuts open up, about 4-5 minutes total.