Anyone younger than me is likely not going to remember this product, but it's worth knowing about. You might not even think it's true, but trust me. It's true.
In 1941, a diet product called Ayds was launched. An appetitie suppressant in the form of candy, it was sold in the 1970s by The Carlay Company and was available in chocolate, chocolate mint, butterscotch, caramel and peanut butter.
The active ingredient was originally benzocaine, presumably to reduce the sense of taste to reduce eating. Later, it was made with phenylpropanolamine.
In 2000, phenylpropanolamine was banned, as it as associated with increased hemorrhagic stroke.
But well before the ingredient was banned, sales plummeted. You can imagine why: Ayds is pronounced the same way as AIDS, a deadly illness that has killed millions.
What a marketing nightmare, to sell a product named for an illness, much less an illness so vicious.
I tried Ayds in the 1970s, but I don't think it worked very well. Perhaps my love of chocolate was so intense it overcame a numb tongue. Anyway, I don't think dropping Ayds from the lineup of dieting products was a huge loss.
Products come and go and we get over it and forget about it.
One product I thought had disappeared was something called Wink. Again, I'm sure few people will remember it, but it was a grapefruit-flavored soft drink from the Canada Dry company.
When I was a kid, say 5 or 6, every now and then I could talk my mom into getting a bottle of Wink.
I don't know why she was reluctant to buy it. Maybe it's because she could tell I could chug that stuff like nobody's business and she thought that might not be healthy. I heard it mixes well with gin, and maybe she thought too much Wink might turn me into an alcoholic.
Was it odd for a grade-schooler to love the flavor of grapefruit? I imagine so, but I grew up to love grapefruits and their juice.
Of course, I also grew up to be on blood pressure medicine, like most people my age, and mixing grapefruit and blood pressure medication is a no-no; at least with my medicine it is.
Meanwhile, to my surprise, I am not alone in my nostalgic feelings for Wink. There are fan pages for the soda begging Canada Dry to bring it back.
In fact, Wink has never really left. It's said to be available from some bottlers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
I will bear this in mind when I plan my next vacation.
(606) 326-2661 |