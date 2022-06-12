It was one of those days I couldn’t make myself get off the couch.
I did the only thing I could do: I watched television.
Flipping around the channels for a while resulted in me landing on “The X-Files.” Attention young people: This was THE TV show in the 1990s. On Sunday nights, everybody made a point to watch this new, edgy series that took alien life forms more seriously than anyone had ever dared. Plus, creatures like evil clones, carnival freaks, killer dolls, deadly swarming mites and gruesome in-breds made appearances, too.
I stayed up past what is now my bedtime to watch “The X-Files.” It was so out of character for me, as I was easily scared, being a young woman living alone in an apartment. But it was irresistible. The unusual stories, the unheard of creatures, the likeable but serious stars. My Sundays were spent getting ready to watch the show. And may the devil take you if you called me between 9 and 10 p.m. Well, the devil didn’t have to take you; I just wouldn’t answer the call.
The next day, we gathered at work to analyze and review the previous night’s show. I had friends I had to call that day, too. Friends with whom I did not work, but we had to review and analyze, too. We couldn’t wait until the next Sunday night to see what horrors awaited us.
So recently, I ran across reruns and stopped to watch as Mulder and Sculley took directions from the “Smoking Man” who ended up sending them on wild goose chases, trying to cover up a coverup. Typical “X-Files” fodder.
And I thought, How different things were 30 years ago.
I used to scare myself so bad I had a hard time falling asleep after seeing my favorite show. Now, this stuff wasn’t scary at all.
But look what we’ve been through: We’ve had terrorist attacks — domestic and foreign — on our own soil. We’ve had so many school/church/concert/mall and other shootings it’s difficult to keep track of them. We’ve had a pandemic that has killed 1 million and isn’t done with us yet. We are threatened by authoritarian governments trying to creep into power. Climate change is a constant torment. We can’t even completely trust the groceries we buy because there often are recalls. Even a shortage of baby formula.
Swarming mites and carnival freaks hardly seem like a threat compared to all those existential threats we’ve experienced in the last 30 years. In fact, I think if aliens showed up at my house, I’d get my baseball bat and tell them to bring it on.