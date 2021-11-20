I've had a few weird Thanksgivings.
Last year, I wrote about my friend providing turkey dinners to his friends who usually are allowed to come inside and eat at a table like people but, because of COVID, picked up their dinners from the porch.
That's not the weirdest Thanksgiving I've had.
One year, my cousin and I devised a plan to get the family together at his house. These parts of the family didn't normally share holidays. I think everyone was a little uncomfortable about it, except for me. I enjoyed the turkey dinner and promptly fell asleep on the couch afterward.
To be fair to me, that is my standard Turkey Day behavior, regardless of where I am.
Also to be fair, I might have initiated the weirdness by bring an ice cream cake to the dinner.
When I was growing up, Thanksgiving was dependable.
All my maternal family met at Grandma's house. Grandma, the best cook ever, as most grandmas are, make most of the meal, with the other women carrying in dishes of lesser importance, like fruit salad or green beans.
At Grandma's house, it was about the turkey, stuffing, gravy and homemade rolls. No wonder I've established a tradition of sleeping after the meal. I'm sleeping it off.
Of course, we all know when the matriarch and patriarch of the family dies, the whole thing collapses. That's what happened to us. No longer do we have family Thanksgiving dinners.
During that transition period, there were a couple of other weird Thanksgivings.
At my first newspaper job in Beckley, W.Va., I was struggling with a kidney stone. The doctor insisted I have someone with me, but of course, I was new to town and had no friends. My mother came to stay with me and it happened to be during the Thanksgiving holiday. We saw no sense in cooking a dinner for the two of us, so we got takeout at a restaurant that offered turkey dinners. We had never eaten takeout food on a holiday. It was a disappointment. However, I easily passed my kidney stone.
Then, there was the Thanksgiving that reminds me of the episode on "The Andy Griffith Show" when Andy had three spaghetti dinners in one evening.
It was my first Thanksgiving working at The Daily Independent. A friend from college who lived in town thought we should get together and make our own dinner, so we did.
Before the day arrived, one of my mom's close friends who lived in the area invited me to her house for dinner. She didn't want me to be alone. As it turns out, it would be after my already-planned dinner. I decided it was so thoughtful of her to ask me, I better stop in for a little while.
When I got the third invitation, I agreed to stop by for a slice of pumpkin pie. I knew I wouldn't be able to cram another piece of turkey down my gullet.
One things about that Thanksgiving: I felt loved. I hope everyone can be that lucky this year.
