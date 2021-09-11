Versatile quick breads can be breakfast, dessert or a snack. Here are some recipes from allrecipes.com.
CHOCOLATE WAVE
ZUCCHINI BREAD
1/3⅓ cup shortening
1 ⅓ cups white sugar
2 eggs
1½ cups grated zucchini
⅓ cup water
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/3⅓ cup chopped walnuts
3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
⅓ cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to -by-5 inch loaf pan.
In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar together. Mix in eggs. Add zucchini, water, and vanilla; stir. Blend in flour, baking soda, salt , baking powder, and pumpkin pie spice. Stir in nuts.
Divide batter in half, and add cocoa powder and chocolate chips to one of the halves. Pour plain batter into bottom of the loaf pan. Pour chocolate batter on top of plain batter.
Bake until wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool 10 minutes, and remove from pan. Store in refrigerator.
BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP BREAD
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
3 ripe bananas, mashed
1 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, or to taste
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup white sugar
2 eggs
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan, preferably glass.
Mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. Stir bananas, milk, and cinnamon in another bowl. Beat butter and sugar in a third bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs to butter mixture, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir banana mixture into butter mixture. Stir in dry mixture until blended. Fold in chocolate chips until just combined. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan.
Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 70 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack before slicing.
PLAIN CAKE
DOUGHNUTS
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup white sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 dash ground nutmeg
2 tablespoons melted butter
½ cup milk
1 egg, beaten
1 quart oil for frying
Heat oil in deep-fryer to 375 degrees.
In a large bowl, sift together flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix in butter until crumbly. Stir in milk and egg until smooth. Knead lightly, then turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll or pat to 1⁄4 inch thickness. Cut with a doughnut cutter, or use two round biscuit cutters of different sizes.
Carefully drop doughnuts into hot oil, a few at a time. Do not overcrowd pan or oil may overflow. Fry, turning once, for 3 minutes or until golden. Drain on paper towels.
HOT WATER
CORNBREAD
1 cup cornmeal
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon white sugar
1 tablespoon shortening
¾ cup boiling water
In a medium bowl, combine cornmeal, salt, and sugar. Add boiling water and shortening; stir until shortening melts.
Pour oil or bacon fat to a depth of 1⁄2 inch in a large skillet and heat to 375 degrees.
Shape cornmeal mixture into flattened balls using a heaping tablespoon as a measuring guide. Fry each in hot oil, turning once, until crisp and golden brown, about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve at once with maple syrup or honey.
AUNT NORMA'S RHUBARD MUFFINS
2 ½ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 ¼ cups brown sugar
½ cup vegetable oil
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup buttermilk
1 ½ cups diced rhubarb
½ cup chopped walnuts
1 tablespoon melted butter
1⁄3 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 12 cup muffin pans or line with paper cups.
In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, beat the brown sugar, oil, egg, vanilla and buttermilk with an electric mixer until smooth. Pour in the dry ingredients and mix by hand just until blended. Stir in the rhubarb and walnuts. Spoon the batter into the prepared cups, filling almost to the top. In a small bowl, stir together the melted butter, white sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle about 1 teaspoon of this mixture on top of each muffin.
Bake in the preheated oven until the tops of the muffins spring back when lightly pressed, about 25 minutes. Cool in the pans for at least 10 minutes before removing.
