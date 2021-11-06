Being able to cook is one of the most basic skills every child should learn.
There's a new trend in food that could help some children take an interest in kitchen work.
Called food crafting, children can make snacks and easy meals with a little bit of personality that might draw in picky eaters.
These are some ideas from forkly.com
MINI JELL-O AQUARIUMS
3 oz box blue Jello (any brand/flavor will do)
4 half-pint canning jars
1/2 cup Nerds candy
4 Swedish Fish candies
Pour Jello powder in medium bowl. Boil 3/4 cup water, and pour over the Jello. Stir for about 2 minutes, until completely dissolved. Add 3/4 cup cold water. Divide gelatin evenly into 2 small jars and place in the refrigerator for about 4 hours, until firm and fully set. Divide the Nerds into the bottom of the two remaining jars. Right before serving, loosen the set Jell-O from jars by running a knife along the inside edges. Place jar upside down over the jar with the candy and give it a tap ¦it will fall right out and into place.
Cut two slits in the Jell-O and insert your Swedish Fish.
Makes 2 mini Jell-O aquariums.
RAINBOW PASTA
1 lb dry spaghetti, linguini (pictured), or other pasta
Food coloring
Cook pasta al dente according to package instructions.
While pasta is cooking, combine about 2 tablespoons of water and 20 drops of food coloring in a large zip-top pastic bag. Repeat with however many additional colors you would like. (Six colors are pictures.)
When pasta is finished cooking, transfer pasta to a large collander to drain. Then immediately rinse it in cold water to halt the cooking.
Transfer the pasta in even portions to the prepared zip top bags and seal. Use your hands to carefully combine the pasta and food coloring, and then let each bag sit for at least 1 minute to soak up the color.
Then, one color at a time, transfer a bag of pasta back to the collander and rinse with cold water to remove any extra food coloring. Then transfer the pasta back to your original pot. Repeat with the remaining colors of pasta. Toss all of the colors of pasta together to combine the colors.
Serve with Parmesan clouds
PARMESAN CLOUDS
1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 350°F. Then, on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, place about 2 tablespoons of shredded Parmesan cheese in a flat circle. You can use a cookie cutter to help you shape the circles, if desired. Bake for 4-5 minutes until the cheese is melted and the edges just begin to brown, then remove and let sit for at least 2 minutes. Peel off and serve.
EASY APPLE FRUIT DOUGHNUTS
Apple, cored and sliced horizontally (each piece will be shaped like a doughnut)
White frosting, divided into bowls
Food colorig
sprinkles
Add food coloring to each bowl of frosting, as desired
Spread a layer of frosting on each "doughnut."
Top with sprinkles.
NO-CHURN MERMAID ICE CREAM
2 c Heavy Cream
14 oz Sweetened condensed milk
2 tsp Vanilla Extract
Food Coloring, (your favorite mermaid colors)
Any sprinkles you would like to use.
Place a metal or glass (check that is it ok to freeze) loaf pan in the freezer.
In the bowl of your mixer add the heavy cream and the vanilla. Mix on high until stiff peaks form.
Add the sweetened condensed milk to the whipped cream and gently fold it together.
Separate the ice cream mixture into four bowl and use food coloring to color each bowl one of your mermaid colors. Stir the food coloring in until it is thoroughly mixed.
Get the loaf pan from the freezer and add the colored ice cream mixture to the bowl a few scoops at a time alternating colors and layering them on top of one another.
When all of the ice cream mixture is in the loaf pan take a knife and drag it through the mixture 2 or 3 times.
Top with sprinkles.
Cover the loaf pan with plastic wrap and freeze for 5-6 hours.
