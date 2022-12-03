Lemon might seem like a flavor — and a fruit — for summer, but it’s good to use year-round.
Because the citrus fruit contains antibacterial properties, you can use with baking soda to clean and kill bacteria and some molds. I run a quarter of a lemon that I’ve used in tea through the garbage disposal to eliminate odors.
Lemon is also an excellent source of Vitamin C, works against the formation of kidney stones, aids in weight management, strengthens the immune system, enhances the absorption of iron, reduces the risk of stroke and anxiety, improves digestion and mental health, boosts energy and liver function, lowers cholesterol levels — and freshens the breath. If I could only get my dog interested in lemons! (Even if he would get near a lemon, they’re not good for canines and I wouldn’t let him have one.)
EASY HERB LEMON PORK CHOPS
from cookincanuck.com
4-5 ounces each boneless pork chops
4 garlic cloves minced
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground pepper
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon crushed dried rosemary
juice of ½ lemon
2 tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley
Trim any fat from the pork chops. Place the pork chops and garlic in a large bowl. In a small bowl, stir together the salt, pepper, paprika, oregano, thyme and parsley. Sprinkle the salt mixture over the pork chops and garlic, and turn to coat.
Squeeze the lemon juice over the pork chops. Let rest for 15 minutes.
Preheat the broiler. Line a baking sheet with foil. Lightly coat with cooking spray. Place the pork chops on the baking sheet.
Broil the pork chops until just cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes per side.
Sprinkle the pork chops with parsley. Serve.
PARMESAN LEMON ZUCCHINI
from damndelicious.net
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 zucchinis, thinly sliced to 1/2-inch thick rounds
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
Zest of 1 lemon
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice, or more, to taste
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic to the skillet, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Working in batches, add zucchini, thyme and lemon zest. Cook, flipping once, until golden, about 1-2 minutes on each side; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Serve immediately, sprinkled with Parmesan and lemon juice.
SUPER-MOIST COCONUT LEMON CAKE
from bestrecipes.com.au
2 cup self-rising flour
1 cup sugar
1 cup macadamia oil (or olive oil)
1 cup natural yogurt
1/2 tsp salt
2 egg
1 lemon juiced
2 lemon zested
1 cup shredded coconut
Beat sugar, oil, eggs and juice.
Add yogurt and rind and mix.
Add flour, salt and coconut and mix.
Double line a round cake pan and pour in batter and top with left over coconut.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Decorate with some extra coconut.
SLOW COOKER LEMON AND LIME DELICIOUS
from bestrecipes.com.au
3/4 cup butter, softened
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/3 cup self-rising flour sifted
1 1/2 tbs lemon rind
1 1/2 tbs lime rind
3 tbs fresh lemon juice
3 tbs lime juice
3 egg yolks
1 1/2 cups milk
4 egg whites
Beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Mix in flour, lemon and lime rinds plus juices.
Combine egg yolks and milk in a separate bowl, then whisk into butter mixture.
Beat egg whites until they form stiff peaks, then fold into the batter.
Spoon mixture into a lightly greased, heat-proof bowl and cover with aluminium foil.
Pour one cup of water in the slow cooker, add the pudding.
Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours. Serve with cream or ice cream, if desired.
EASY LEMON BUTTER FISH
from chewoutloud.com
4 good-sized firm white fish fillets, about 6 inches long, 1-inch thickness (cod, halibut or mahi would work well.)
3 TB melted butter, I use salted, but unsalted is fine
Juice and zest from 1 medium lemon
1/2 tsp kosher salt, plus extra to taste
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
3 TB olive oil
freshly chopped basil or parsley leaves, for garnish and flavor
extra lemon slices for serving
Use paper towels to thoroughly pat-dry excess moisture from fish fillets — this step is crucial for fish to brown nicely in pan. Set aside.
In a bowl, combine melted butter, lemon juice and zest, and 1/2 tsp kosher salt. Stir to combine well. Taste and add a bit more kosher salt, if desired.
In a separate bowl, combine the remaining 1/2 tsp kosher salt, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. Evenly press spice mixture onto all sides of fish fillets.
In a large, heavy pan over medium high heat, heat up the olive oil until hot. Once your oil is sizzling, Cook 2 fish fillets at a time to avoid overcrowding (allows for even browning.) Cook each side just until fish becomes opaque, feels somewhat firm in the center, and is browned — lightly drizzle some of the lemon butter sauce as you cook, reserving the rest for serving. Take care not to over-cook, as that will result in a tougher texture. Season with extra kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.
Serve fish with with remaining lemon butter sauce, basil or parsley, and lemon wedges.
LEMON CHICKEN
from natashaskitchen.com
1 1/2 lb chicken breast, (2 large), patted dry with paper towels
1 Tbsp olive oil , to sautee
1 Tbsp parsley, to garnish (optional)
1/2 lemon, sliced for garnish (optional)
For the Egg Mixture:
2 large eggs
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 tsp Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp ground black pepper
For the Parmesan Breading Mixture:
1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
3 Tbsp all-purpose flour
Sauce:
8 Tbsp unsalted butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/4 cup chicken broth
1/4 tsp ground black pepper
Cut the chicken breasts in half lengthwise. Lightly beat with a meat mallet until even in thickness.
In a bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the egg mixture. In another bowl, combine the ingredients for the parmesan mixture. Dip chicken into the egg mixture, then dredge chicken in the parmesan mixture. Allow any excess ingredients to fall off from each bowl.
In a large skillet, heat enough oil to cover the bottom of a skillet. Once hot, add the chicken and cook 4-5 minutes per side, or until crispy, golden and cooked through to 165˚F on an Instant Read Thermometer. Reduce the heat if chicken browns too quickly.
Meanwhile, in a separate saucepan, melt butter and garlic, cook until fragrant. Add the chicken broth, lemon juice and pepper. Allow the sauce to cook for about 2 minutes. Pour the sauce over the cooked chicken, turning to coat. Garnish with lemon slices and finely chopped parsley if desired.