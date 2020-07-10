Living in one neighborhood of Pennsylvania is no bore. But it might be kind of a boar.
Residents reported seeing a large, black pig roaming the area and rooting through gardens. Where it came from is a mystery.
It was large, though. One resident thought it might be a bear. It was that big.
The pig was seen several days in a row in the area.
One witness said she got photos of the animal and that it was friendly and wanted to be near people.
I love pigs and would be delighted if one showed up in my neighborhood, except I’d fear for its life. I’m sure someone would kill it to make bacon.
If I could have another animal, I would love to have a pig. My husband always refused to have one — even one of those cute little pot bellies that won’t grow to be 500 pounds — because he thought the dogs would kill it. I think he just didn’t want anything but a dog for a pet. I admit, I don’t know anything about taking care of a pig. Plus, my dog is already so jealous of the cat I’m sure he wouldn’t tolerate a pig sleeping with us.
Maybe having a pet pig is like having a pet monkey: It’s just a pleasant fantasy.
I thought I was having the chance to serendipitously see a pig a few months ago.
Out for a drive, I was watching the road diligently — it was one of those curly West Virginia roads that wound around a mountainside — when, out of the corner of my eye, I saw something dark moving steadily up hill to my right.
My first thought was “tapir,” a South American (and Asian) jungle animal similar to a pig (see photo below). Then, I realized I was in West Virginia, not Paraguay, so I thought bear cub or wild boar. Turns out, it was a robotic lawn mower that uses GPS to navigate the terrain.
The next time I drove by that house, there it was again, grazing on the grassy hillside. I got a much better view of it then and realized it wasn’t moving nearly as fast as most animals can move, and it had no legs or snout. I wondered what I was thinking when I first thought it was a wild animal. I guess it was my way of looking for a little excitement and a friendship with a pig.
