You can't top hot, buttered popcorn. But you can top popcorn with a variety of flavors and you can use it in many different dishes we don't think about. Here are some ideas from popcorn.org.
TOFFEE ALMOND CHOCOLATE POPCORN
4 cups popped popcorn
3/4 cup chopped toasted almonds, divided
6 tbsp toffee bits, divided
6 oz milk chocolate, melted
1 oz dark chocolate, melted
In large bowl, toss together popcorn, 1/2 cup almonds and 4 tbsp toffee bits. Drizzle with melted milk chocolate; toss until well coated.
Transfer to parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Drizzle with dark chocolate; sprinkle with remaining almonds and toffee bits. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes or until set; break into clusters.
CRANBERRY ALMOND POPCORN MUFFINS
5 cups popped popcorn
1 1/2 cups flour
1/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2cup dried sweetened cranberries
1 cup milk
1 egg
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1/4 cup sugar mixed with 1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup sliced almonds
Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a 12- cup muffin pan with cooking spray or line with paper liners; set aside.
Blend popcorn in a blender or food processor until finely ground. Pour ground popcorn into a large mixing bowl.
Add flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and cranberries and stir until blended; set aside.
Beat milk, egg, oil and almond extract together and pour over dry ingredients; stir just until combined.
Spoon batter into muffin cups, filling each about half full.
Divide almonds among muffin tops and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
Bake 15-18 minutes or until tops are lightly browned; serve warm with butter.
POPCORN PARTY PIZZA
3 tablespoons butter
1 (10.5 ounce) bag mini marshmallows
2 quarts popped popcorn
1 (0.68 ounce) tube red piping gel
1 package red raspberry fruit roll-up
Green jelly beans, coconut, candy-coated chocolate pieces, etc. for decorating, as desired
Spray a 12-inch pizza pan with cooking spray; set aside.
Heat butter in a large sauce pan over medium heat.
Stir in marshmallows until marshmallows are melted.
Stir in popcorn until well coated.
Spread mixture evenly onto prepared pizza pan.
Drizzle red piping gel over “pizza” for “sauce”.
Cut small circles (about 1 1/4 inch diameter) from fruit roll-up and place on pizza for “pepperoni” slices.
Decorate as desired with jelly beans, coconut and candies. Allow to cool completely before cutting into wedges to serve.
POPCORN PEPPERONI PIZZA DIPPERS
2 eggs
1/2 cup Tomato and Basil Reduced Fat Cooking Crème
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
1/8 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
10 cups popped popcorn
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1/3 cup thinly sliced pepperoni, coarsely chopped
your favorite marinara sauce
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray.
Whisk together eggs, cooking crème, Parmesan cheese and black pepper in large bowl. Stir in popcorn, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
Spread mixture in prepared pan, patting down with spatula or spoon.
Bake about 15 minutes until set and lightly browned. Let sit 5 minutes. Cut into 16 bars. Serve warm with marinara sauce.
