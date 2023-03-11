One of the greatest trips of my life was to England, where I got to see the birthplace of William Shakespeare and Stonehenge.
I also enjoyed riding “the tube” around London, taking a little excursion on the River Thames and dining on authentic fish and chips.
I got a crash course on armor and now I would love to have a suit.
Every person I met was incredibly sweet and helpful. They seemed interested in talking to an American. One pub bartender patiently taught me what all the coins were worth, so I wouldn’t be taken advantage of.
I also drank my first dark beer, which I have come to like, and ate shepherd’s pie for the first time, an experience I don’t need again.
One of the unexpected joys of being in London was Cadbury chocolate.
Sure, we have it here, but the Cadbury chocolate in England tasted especially delicious. At first, I thought it was psychological, that because I was in the homeland of Cadbury, it tasted better. Later, I learned there are small differences in the making of the chocolates in England, primarily the water.
This is why I feel I can relate to Joby Pool, a 32-year-old Brit who recently was caught stealing nearly 200,000 Cadbury eggs from an industrial park in Telford, England.
Using a metal grinder, he broke through a gate and used a stolen semi truck to snatch a trailer loaded with Cadbury Creme Eggs and other chocolates worth about $38,000. When police caught up to him, he calmly surrendered and later pleaded guilty.
While he has a record of stealing and I do not, I feel I can relate. I know how especially delicious real Cadbury chocolate is, the kind that can only be produced in the United Kingdom. I know sometimes, the allure of sweet, creamy goodness is too much and you must give in to it. But you must pay. It’s worth every penny.
The story didn’t reveal what his plans for the chocolate were, and I’m sure he was going to sell it, but surely he planned on eating some of it.