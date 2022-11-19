The ultimate dessert on Thanksgiving is pie, at least in my experience.
Most want the traditional pumpkin, apple or pecan, but these variations look interesting.
BOURBON BACON PECAN PIE
from breadboozebacon.com
9 inch pie crust homemade or store-bought
3 eggs
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup light corn syrup
4 tablespoons unsalted butter melted
3 tablespoons good bourbon
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cup pecan halves
4 strips bacon cooked crispy and crumbled
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a pie plate with the uncooked pie crust. Carefully fit the crust to the pan and trim off any excess crust hanging over the end. Decorate the edge of the pie if desired. Use a fork to poke holes in the bottom and sides of the crust. Par-bake the crust for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, eggs, and corn syrup until smooth.
Add the melted butter, bourbon, vanilla, and salt. Whisk until combined and smooth.
Place half of the pecans into the bottom of the pie crust. Sprinkle 1/2 of the bacon over the nuts. Repeat the nut and bacon layers. Pour the pie filling into the crust.
Bake for 45 to 55 minutes. If the crust begins to brown too much, place some foil or a pie crust protector over the crust. The pie is done when a knife inserted in the center comes out almost clean (a little goo is fine).
Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature. The pie will set up a little more as it cools.
Serve as is or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.
CRANBERRY PIE
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons cold shortening, cut into pieces
5 tablespoons cold butter, cut into pieces
5 tablespoon ice water
For the filling
6 cups fresh cranberries
2 cups granulated sugar
⅓ cup fresh orange juice
¼ cup cornstarch
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon orange zest
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Add the flour, sugar, salt, shortening, and butter to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until the mixture resembles wet sand.
Slowly drizzle in the ice water, one tablespoon at a time, and pulse until the dough begins to hold together. You may not need all of the ice water.
Shape the dough into a ball and flatten it into a disc. Wrap the disc with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.
On a lightly floured surface, roll the disc of dough into a 12-inch circle. Press it into a 9-inch pie pan without stretching it. Trim the edge so there’s a 1-inch overhang. Fold the excess dough under so it sits upon the rim of the pan and flute as desired. Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes.
Make the filling
Add the cranberries to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.
Combine the chopped cranberries and sugar in a large bowl. Let sit for 1 hour.
Adjust the oven rack to the lower third position and heat to 450 degrees.
Add the orange juice, cornstarch, flour, ginger, salt, orange zest, and vanilla to the cranberries. Stir until well combined.
Transfer mixture to a medium saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until thickened, about 3 minutes.
Pour the filling into the cold crust and place the pie on a rimmed baking sheet.
Bake for 10 minutes then reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 20 minutes, until the filling is bubbling. Cover the edges with a pie shield or aluminum foil if they become too brown during baking.
Transfer to a wire rack and cool at least 4 hours before slicing.
GLUTEN FREE: EASY RUM RAISIN OATMEAL PIE
2 1/4 cups raisins
1/2 cup dark rum
1 can (12 fl oz or 354 ml) evaporated milk
1/4 cup butter, unsalted
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 tsp salt
2 large eggs
2 tsp vanilla
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1/4 tsp rum extract (optional)
1 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats
1 pie crust
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Place the pie crust into a deep greased pie pan and crimp the edges. Set it aside.
In a medium saucepan, combine the evaporated milk, rum and raisins. Bring to a simmer on medium heat. Drop the heat to medium-low and simmer for 2 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and allow it to rest for 5 minutes.
Add the butter to the saucepan and stir until it has melted. Stir in the sugar, salt, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and rum extract (if using).
In a large bowl, add the oats. Carefully pour the raising mixture over the oats and stir to combine for about 1 minute.
Add the eggs and stir to combine. Pour the mixture into the pie crust and bake for 35-45 minutes or until the center has set. Allow the pie to cool before serving.
SALTED CARAMEL PUMPKIN PIE
1 pie crust homemade or store-bought
Pumpkin Pie Filling:
1 15 ounce can pumpkin
1 cup packed light brown sugar
3 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 1/4 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup salted caramel sauce
On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pie dough into a 12-inch circle. Carefully drape the dough over the rolling pin and transfer to a 9-inch pie pan that is 1-1/2 inches deep. Gently fit the dough into the pan. Trim the dough to 1/2-inch over the pie pan and pinch the edges using your fingers to crimp the rim. You can also use a fork to seal the edges. Place the crust in the freezer for 20 to 30 minutes while you preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
Line the pie dough with parchment paper or aluminum foil, then fill with pie weights, dried beans or dry rice. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Remove the weights and parchment paper or foil.
To make the pumpkin pie filling, in a large bowl whisk together the pumpkin, brown sugar, eggs, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and vanilla extract.
Add in the heavy cream and salted caramel sauce. Whisk until smooth.
Pour the pumpkin filling into the partially baked pie crust. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until the center is almost set, but still a little jiggly. Don’t over bake.
When the pie is done baking, turn off the oven and let the pie cool in the oven with the oven door slightly open. This will prevent cracking. Remove from oven when the pie is cooled to room temperature.
Cut the pie into slices and serve with whipped cream or ice cream, if desired.