As a March baby, I grew up being told my birthstone is aquamarine. It is. But another birthstone for March is bloodstone.
I was so petrified by the idea of blood as a child, I'm sure my family chose aquamarine for me and the bloodstone was never discussed.
A stone ranging from light greenish-blue to deep blue, aquamarine is linked to the sea (duh) and sky, and it's thought to aid in decision making, perseverance and responsibility. It's thought to protect those traveling on the water and to bring good luck in fishing, which you couldn't prove by me because the biggest fish I ever caught was a mere blue gill.
Aquamarine gets credit for keeping the wearers' tempers cool and promoting calm and level-headedness, as well as preventing poisoning.
Pliny the Elder, a Roman author and naturalist, believed the stone had real powers, originating from treasures belonging to mermaids.
Roman doctors used the stone to treat bloating. I can vow that does not work.
Now, as a grown woman who has seen every episode of "Game of Thrones," I can cope with a little bit of blood. Of course, I had to close by eyes during some scenes in GoT, but I can calmly talk about the bloodstone.
Found embedded in rocks in riverbeds primarily in India, bloodstones are deep green with flecks of red (hence the name bloodstone). I don't recall ever seeing one. It doesn't sound nearly as pretty as aquamarine, but the ancients believed it helped with blood disorders, vitality, strength,winning wars, influencing thunder and lightning and, in fact, is crushed and used as an aphrodisiac in India.
Based on what they allegedly can do, bloodstone likely has a slight edge over aquamarine.
But I'm not interested in all that. I just like pretty rocks, so I'm going to stick with aquamarine.
You can decide for yourself. Here is a pictures of each stone. Which would you rather look at?
