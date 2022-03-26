I'd be very happy to learn I'd won more than $70,000. I would have the same problem as the New South Wales, Australia, woman had when she won a lottery last month.
There is such a problem with unsolicited phone calls that I've come to avoid answering my phone.
I have a simple theory: If you're programmed into my phone and your name comes up, I answer it. (A few choice people to whom I don't wish to speak are programmed in, too, so I'll know not to answer.) If it's not a known number, I won't answer it. If it's legit, you'll leave a message. If not, no harm, no foul.
Sometimes, I'll get a vibe that I should answer a call, and I do. I'm usually right, somehow. If I'm wrong and it's an automated call or if it sounds suspiciously like a scam, I hang up ASAP.
This is problematic when playing the lottery.
The Australian woman of whom I spoke bought a ticket for the Feb. 25 Lucky Lotteries drawing online, but didn't realize she had won a jackpot of more than $70,000 for several days because she assumed phone calls and emails from lottery officials were scams.
She has an online account where she can check to see if she won, but she forgot all about checking it. Probably because the odds of winning are so low, she knew her chances were slim. She must play for the fun, not for a real expectation of getting money. If you're going to flush money down the toilet, you might as well do it because you think it's fun.
The woman said she bought a ticket for the Feb. 25 Lucky Lotteries drawing at thelott.com, but because she forgot to check her account after the drawing, she got the phone calls trying to alert her to her win.
"I received some phone calls and emails straight after the draw, but I didn't recognize the phone number or email, so I didn't answer or take any notice! I said to myself, 'It's definitely a scam,'" the woman recalled. "I ignored the phone calls and emails for a few days, and then, eventually, I decided to log in to my online The Lott account. It all started to make sense when I discovered I'd won."
Her prize: $72,580.50.
I wonder if having an account to check your possible winnings is a sign you have a gambling problem. Certainly a casual player wouldn't bother with it.
I rarely play the lottery because my winnings over my adult life might buy me one decent meal. It's just not worth it to me.
I have friends, however, who enjoy it very much and I occasionally buy them tickets. I imagine they haven't won much because I touched those tickets and it seems I put a hex on lottery tickets.
However, if I could win a life without scam phone calls, that's a contest I would enter.
(606) 326-2661 |