A PB&J can’t be beat — unless you take a deep dive into what uses of peanut butter we have been overlooking.
Here are recipes collected by eatwell101.com.
NO-BAKE FROZEN PEANUT BUTTER CHEESECAKE
serves 12
Crust:
24 Nutter Butter Cookies finely crushed (about 3 cups) or a similar amount of any peanut butter sandwich cookie
6 tablespoons unsalted butter melted
Cheesecake:
8 ounces cream cheese softened
1 can 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 container 8 ounces Cool Whip (fat-free, regular, or light), thawed
Topping (all optional):
1/2 recipe chocolate whipped cream
1/4 cup hot fudge warmed
1/4 cup peanut butter warmed
Chopped Peanuts
Mini Nutter Butters
Make the Crust: In a medium sized bowl using a fork, stir together the crushed cookies and the melted butter. Press into the bottom and about 1/2” up the sides of a 9” or 9 1/2” springform pan. Chill until ready to fill.
Make the filling: beat the cream cheese in a large bowl with a hand mixer until smooth, about 30 seconds. Mix in sweetened condensed milk and peanut butter, blend until smooth. Mix in vanilla, and lemon juice. Fold in Cool Whip.
Spread filling in prepared pan. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 4 hours.
Before serving: remove from freezer and remove plastic wrap and springform pan ring. You may need to loosen the sides with a butter knife before removing the ring so the cheesecake doesn’t tear. Depending on how long it’s been in the freezer, you want to let it sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes so it’s not too hard to cut.
To decorate: place hot fudge and peanut butter in separate ziploc sandwich bags. Cut off the tips of the bags and pipe onto the top of the cheesecake. Pipe whipped cream around the edges (or use more Cool Whip), place Mini Nutter Butters around the edges, and sprinkle with peanuts.
Cake can be decorated and then re-frozen, if desired.
This cheesecake also tastes great refrigerated (that is, not frozen). So you can totally skip the freezing part and eat it just as a no-bake cheesecake.
THAI PEANUT SOUP WITH GRILLED PEANUT BUTTER CROUTONS
serves six
2 large sweet potatoes
2 tablespoons peanut oil divided
1/4 of an onion diced
1 jalapeno chopped, remove the seeds fo less heat
1 clove large garlic minced
3 tablespoons thai red curry paste
3 cups caned coconut milk about 1 1/2 cans
3 cups vegetable or chicken broth
1/3 cup natural peanut butter
3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro plus additional for garnish
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon cayenne optional
1/2 cup roasted peanuts chopped for garnish
GRILLED PEANUT BUTTER CROUTONS
8 slices whole wheat bread toasted
8 tablespoons peanut butter or more if desired
butter or oil for the pan
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Prick the sweet potatoes all over with fork. Bake directly on the rack until tender, 50-60 minutes. Allow to cool 10 minutes.
Once cool use your hands to peel away the sweet potatoes skin. It should just easily slip off. Place the potatoes in a medium size bowl. Mash with a fork and set aside.
Heat one tablespoon of the peanut oil in a medium soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion and saute until just softened. Add the jalapeno and garlic, saute 1 minute. Stir in the curry paste and add the coconut milk and broth, stir to combine. Then add the mashed sweet potato, again, stir to combine. Then either remove the pot from heat and pour mixture into a food processor or blender or puree mixture in pot with an immersion blender. If using food processor or blender, pour back into pot. Stir in peanut butter, cilantro, cayenne (if using) and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir in the remain peanut oil and adjust salt to taste. Serve hot with the peanut butter croutons, chopped peanuts and cilantro.
To make the Peanut Butter Croutons toast each piece of bread and then slather with peanut butter. Heat a skillet over medium heat with a tablespoon or so of butter or oil. Grill each sandwich for 2 to 3 minutes per side. Cut into squares and serve with the soup.
PEANUT BUTTER FRUIT DIP
serves 6
2 (5.3 oz) containers Vanilla Greek Yogurt (or 1 slightly heaping cup)
1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
1 Tbsp honey, or to taste
Add all ingredients to a bowl and whisk to blend until smooth. Serve with fruit (recommended bananas, apples, raspberries or strawberries). Store in refrigerator in an airtight container.
SPICY CAJUN BOILED PEANUTS
serves six
1 lb Raw Peanuts, rinsed
10 Cups Water
1/4 Cup Sea Salt
2 Tb Salt Free Cajun Spice Blend
1 Bottle of Tabasco Sauce, 2oz
In a large pot, bring ingredients to a boil.
Once boiling, reduce heat to medium/low. Cover partially with a lid and simmer for 1½ hours.
Check the consistency of one peanut. It probably will not be soft yet.
Cover and continue simmering and stirring every so often. Check every hour to see if the peanuts are soft and chewy. Add additional water if needed.
Once the peanuts are done cooking, remove from heat and allow to cool for 10-15 minutes.