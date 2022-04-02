Before we get down to business, let me alert you to what might be the most delicious festival in all the land.
The Old Washington Art and Chocolate Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9 at 2215 Old Main St. in Maysville.
It’s in the national historic district of Old Washington and features not only a variety of chocolate vendors, but artists and crafters from the area. Museums in town will be open with no admission charge.
For more information, call Lacey Holleran at (606) 563-2596 or email her at laceyholleran@maysvilleky.net.
It’s National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day. What a strange thing to designate a day for! But for most, PB&J is a childhood favorite.
I didn’t eat the classic combo as a child. It just didn’t sound good to me, but at some point I tried it on white bread with grape jelly and it hit the spot.
I’ve learned that it’s not half bad with strawberry or raspberry jam, either.
Here’s a notion that never occurred to me from allrecipes.com.
GRILLED PEANUT
BUTTER AND JELLY SANDWICH
2 teaspoons butter
2 slices white bread
1 teaspoon peanut butter
2 teaspoons any flavor fruit jelly
Heat griddle or skillet to 350 degrees.
Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Spread peanut butter on unbuttered side of one slice of bread, and jelly on the other. Place one slice, buttered side down on the griddle. Top with other slice, so that peanut butter and jelly are in the middle. Cook for 4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown, and heated through.
Peanut butter and jelly need not be trapped between two slices of bread. For those who really love the flavor combo, here are some other ideas.
PB&J MUFFINS
from ericasweettooth.com
for the muffins:
6 tbsp unsalted butter
3⁄4 cup peanut butter
1-3⁄4 cups all purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1⁄4 tsp salt
1 large egg
1⁄2 cup brown sugar, packed
2 tsp vanilla extract
1⁄4 cup milk
1⁄2 cup plain Greek yogurt
9 oz berry (or Grape if you must) preserves
for the crumb topping:
1⁄3 cup brown sugar, packed
1⁄3 cup granulated sugar
1⁄4 tsp cinnamon
1⁄4 tsp salt
1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, melted
1-1⁄2 cup all purpose flour
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line 12 muffins tins with cupcake liners and spray the inside of the liners with nonstick cooking spray. Place the butter and peanut butter in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 30 seconds. Stir well until completely melted and mixed together.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat together the egg, brown sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth. Add the butter and peanut butter mixture and continue beating until well incorporated. Add the milk and yogurt and mix again. With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the dry ingredients and mix until just incorporated. The batter will be very thick.
Divide the batter among the liners so that each one is about 3⁄4 of the way full. Use your fingers to create a little well in the top of the muffin batter and place a dollop (about 1 tbsp) of jelly onto each one.
For the crumb topping, whisk together the sugars, cinnamon, salt and melted butter until smooth. Then add the flour and use a wooden spoon or rubber spatula to fold in the flour until a paste-like dough results. Crumble the mixture with your fingers and add a generous amount of crumbs to each muffin top, covering the jelly and pressing the crumbs down well so they stick to the batter. Add a few more dollops or drizzles of jelly to each muffin and bake for 18-22 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean. Allow muffins to cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
PB&J SMOOTHIE
from kitchentreaty.com
1 medium banana
1⁄2 cup almond milk (I use unsweetened) (or milk of choice)
2 tablespoons peanut butter (I like creamy natural-style + more for topping if desired)
1⁄2 cup frozen strawberries
1⁄2 cup ice cubes
Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth. Pour into a glass.
Drizzle with additional peanut butter if desired. If your peanut butter is thick to drizzle, place it in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for about 30 seconds until thinned; it should be easier to drizzle when warm.
PB&J OVERNIGHT OATS
1⁄2 to 3⁄4 cup of old-fashion oatmeal
3⁄4 to 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk
sprinkle of cinnamon
Large scoop of chunky PB
Small spoon of strawberry jam
Add oats, milk and cinnamon together in container. Layer peanut buitter on top of the oats. Layer a small spoon of jam on top of peanut butter. Top it off with another layer of peanut butter. Refrigerate until morning. Mix or eat as is.
PB&J GRANOLA
from maebells.com
Old fashion oats
Honey
Peanut butter
Jelly
Vanilla extract
Cinnamon
Honey-roasted peanuts
Pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the honey, peanut butter, jelly, vanilla and cinnamon in a mixing bowl.
Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds at a time until smooth.
After mixture is smooth, add oats, peanuts and pecans and stir until they are coated well.
Spray a large baking sheet with cooking spray and spread granola evenly in a single layer. Bake 10 minutes, stir, and then bake 5 more minutes.
THREE-INGREDIENT PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY BARS
from savorylotus.com
1 cup peanut butter (or almond butter or cashew butter)
1⁄2 cup coconut butter
1⁄4 cup jam
2 tbsp water for thinning
optional: 1-2 pinches of salt and 1-2 tablespoons of maple syrup
Line the bottom of a 9-by-5 inch pan with one long piece of parchment paper, cut to fit across the bottom and long enough to run up the short sides several inches. Set aside.
Scoop peanut butter into a mixing bowl. Set aside.
In a double boiler, melt coconut butter until smooth. Add melted coconut butter to peanut butter and mix until creamy smooth. Add a pinch or two of salt if your peanut butter is unsalted OR if you just love salty and sweet flavors together. Add optional maple syrup, if desired. Using a spatula, transfer mixture into prepared pan and smooth out the top.
In a small bowl, mix together jam and two tablespoons of water then drizzle jam over top of fudge mixture. Drag and swirl a toothpick or sharp knife through jam to create a marble effect.
Place in freezer to set for at least an hour. Slice frozen fudge into small squares with a sharp knife. Serve chilled. Store in freezer.
TIP: Be sure all ingredients are room temperature, as cold nut butter will make this recipe too thick to spread properly.
