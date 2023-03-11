I was wondering what the difference is between noodles and pasta. So I looked it up.
Noodles are usually made from common wheat; pasta is mainly made with durum, says countryguide.com. The process of making the two also is different.
With apologies to my Italian, roots, I’m too busy a woman to make my own pasta, so that’s about as far as I investigated.
However, I looked into some recipes using noodles an/or pasta. These, from aheadofthyme.com, looked good to me.
PASTA BAKE WITH SAUSAGE
1 lb. penne pasta
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 lb. Italian sausage
1 cup onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
4 cups tomato sauce
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated, divided
¼ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
½ teaspoon ground black pepper (or to taste)
3 cups fresh mozzarella cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 375F.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add pasta and cook until al dente (fully cooked but still firm), about 8-10 minutes, or according to package directions. Drain well and set aside.
Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large pot (or 4 qt. Dutch oven) for 2 minutes over medium-high heat until the hot oil sizzles. Add sausage and stir to cook until browned, about 5-7 minutes. Use a spatula to break the sausages into small pieces.
Add onions and garlic and sauté until soft and tender, about 2-3 minutes. Stir to combine.
Pour in tomato sauce, turn the heat down to medium, and bring the meat sauce to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Stir in Italian seasoning, ½ cup Parmesan cheese, parsley and basil. Season with salt and pepper.
Turn the heat down to low and simmer for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Simmering helps develop richer flavor in the sauce.
Transfer the cooked and drained pasta into the sauce and toss well to mix evenly.
Spread half of the pasta into a 9x13 casserole pan and top with half of mozzarella cheese (1.5 cups). Add the remaining pasta and sprinkle the remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese evenly on top.
Bake the pasta for 25 minutes until the melted cheese is golden brown. Let cool for 15 minutes, then serve.
CREAMY SHRIMP PASTA WITH SUN-DRIED TOMATOES
½ lb. (8 oz.) spaghetti noodles
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 lb. white shrimp, peeled and deveined
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes
1 teaspoon all-purpose flour
1 cup heavy cream
¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
3 cups baby spinach
2 tablespoons fresh basil, finely sliced
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add spaghetti noodles and cook until al dente (fully cooked but still firm) according to package directions, about 10 minutes. Drain well in a colander and set aside. Toss in some olive oil to keep the pasta from sticking together.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat for 2 minutes until the hot oil is sizzling hot. Add shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Sauté for 5 minutes until the shrimp becomes nicely browned on both sides. Set aside on a plate.
In the same skillet, add butter, garlic, and sun-dried tomatoes. Sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in flour and mix until well combined.
Add heavy cream and Parmesan cheese. Stir well and bring the sauce to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium and keep stirring until thickened to a desired consistency.
Stir in spinach and cook until softened, about 1 minute. Return the cooked shrimp to the skillet and toss well to coat.
Add in cooked spaghetti and toss well to combine. Sprinkle fresh basil and extra Parmesan cheese on top and drizzle with olive oil if desired.
MASCARPONE PESTO PASTA
1 pound spaghetti noodles
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ cup basil pesto
½ cup mascarpone cheese, at room temperature
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
½ teaspoon salt (or to taste)
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper (or to taste)
fresh basil leaves (for garnish)
Parmesan cheese, freshly grated (for garnish)
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook spaghetti according to package instructions or until al dente, about 8-10 minutes. Do not overcook the pasta. Turn off the heat and reserve 1 cup of pasta water, then drain the pasta in a colander and let it cool for 1 minute.
Transfer pasta into a large mixing bowl and add pesto, mascarpone cheese, lemon juice and ½ cup reserved pasta water (add up to ½ cup more if desired). Stir in cherry tomatoes, and season with salt and pepper. Toss well to coat.
Top with fresh basil, Parmesan cheese, some dollops of pesto, and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve immediately.
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
1 lb. spaghetti noodles, uncooked
2 + ½ tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 lb. ground beef
1 medium onion, finely chopped
½ tablespoon garlic, minced
1 (24 oz.) can tomato sauce
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper (or to taste)
¼ cup fresh parsley (+ more for garnish), finely chopped
¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over medium high heat. Add spaghetti noodles and ½ tablespoon olive oil and cook till al dente (fully cooked but still firm) according to package directions, about 10 minutes. Drain and rinse the noodles under cold water to cool off completely and set aside.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a medium cooking pot or 4 qt. Dutch oven for 2 minutes over medium high heat until the hot oil sizzles. Add ground beef and stir well to cook until browned, about 5-7 minutes.
Add onion and garlic. Stir well to combine and continue cooking for 3-4 minutes until soft and tender.
Add tomato sauce, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, parsley, salt, pepper, and parsley. Stir well to combine. Bring the meat sauce to a simmer, then turn the heat down to low and simmer for 10 minutes uncovered, stirring occasionally.
Add the spaghetti to the pot and toss well to coat with the sauce.
Serve the spaghetti with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley on top.
BEEF STROGANOFF
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 pound beef flank steak or top sirloin (or leftover roast beef), sliced into bite-size strips
2 tablespoons butter
2 cups brown mushrooms, sliced
1 medium onion, diced
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 cup beef broth
½ cup heavy cream (or half and half)
2 tablespoons sour cream
½ tablespoon dijon mustard or ketchup
1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
½ teaspoon ground black pepper (or to taste)
8 ounces dried wide egg noodles (about 2.5 cups)
fresh parsley, chopped
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until sizzling hot, about 1 minute. Add beef and sauté until browned on all sides, about 3-4 minutes. (If using leftover roast beef, add it in and cook for 1-2 minutes instead, until starting to warm). Set aside on a plate.
In the same skillet, add butter and melt over medium-high heat until it starts to bubble, about 1 minute. Add mushrooms, onion, and garlic and sauté until golden brown and tender, about 3-4 minutes. Add flour and mix until well combined, about 1 minute.
Add beef broth, heavy cream, sour cream, and mustard. Mix well until smooth and bring the mixture to a simmer, about 2-3 minutes.
Return the cooked beef to the pan and season with salt and pepper. Stir well and let it simmer over medium heat until heated through and the sauce thickens to a desired consistency, about 3-4 minutes.
Garnish with parsley and serve warm with pasta (I like to serve with egg noodles).
To cook egg noodles: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add egg noodles and cook according to package directions, about 6 minutes. Drain well and set aside.
LEMON BUTTER PASTA
½ pound (8 ounces) dry spaghetti
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped
¼ cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
½ teaspoon salt (or to taste)
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper (or to taste)
crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil over medium-high heat. Add spaghetti noodles and cook until al dente according to package directions, about 8-10 minutes. Reserve ¼ cup of the hot pasta water in a small bowl. Drain the noodles and set aside.
Meanwhile, heat butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat until sizzling and bubbling, about 1 minute. Add minced garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Add parsley, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and ¼ cup reserved pasta water. Stir well until smooth and bring it to a simmer, about 1 minute.
Add drained spaghetti and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Serve immediately with crushed pepper flakes, extra parsley, and Parmesan on top, if desired.