QUICK AND AUTHENTIC PASTA POMODORO SAUCEfrom foodiecrush.com
1 pound dried pasta such as spaghetti or penne
1 pound medium size fresh tomatoes, such as campari or cocktail tomatoes
6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil divided
6 large fresh garlic cloves of the same size, divided
12-15 basil leaves
1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt
Begin cooking the pasta noodles in boiling water seasoned with 1 tablespoon kosher salt for approximately 5 minutes. NOTE: Reserve 2 cups of the pasta water to add to the sauce later. While the pasta is cooking, start the sauce.
For the sauce, cut the tomatoes in half, then quarter the halves, and set aside. Heat 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat, and add three of the garlic cloves to the oil. Tilt the pan so the garlic is immersed in the oil to flavor it as the garlic cooks. Cook until the garlic becomes fragrant and begins to color, then to avoid splatters, carefully add the tomatoes along with their juice to the flavored oil. Cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring and breaking apart the tomatoes as they cook. Pull out the garlic cloves and discard. Continue cooking the sauce for 6-8 more minutes where it will thicken and become creamy as it cooks. Tear the fresh basil leaves into pieces and add to the sauce when cooking is nearly complete.
As the pasta is cooking, heat the remaining olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat with the remaining garlic. Cook until lightly browned and remove the garlic and discard. Carefully ladle 1 to 1/2 cups of the pasta water 1/4 cup at a time into the garlic infused oil. Transfer the noodles to the pan and continue cooking the pasta for 1-2 more minutes or until the water and oil is absorbed. Divide the noodles among four plates, and top with the sauce. Garnish with more fresh basil and finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil before serving. Or, toss the noodles with the sauce and serve family style .
THE BEST BOLOGNESE
from foodiecrush.com
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons butter
1 yellow onion, roughly chopped into 1-inch pieces
1 celery stalk, roughly chopped into 1-inch pieces
1 carrot, peeled and roughly chopped into 1-inch pieces
1 28-ounce can whole tomatoes in juice , about 3 cups
8 ounces pancetta , cut into 1/2-inch chunks
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 pound 80/20 blend ground chuck beef
1 pound ground pork
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 cup dry white wine
1 cup whole milk, 2% milk fat can be substituted
2 cups beef or chicken broth
3 bay leaves
1 teaspoon kosher salt
In a large Dutch oven or heavy bottom pot, add the olive oil and butter over medium heat. In a food processor, pulse the onion, celery, and carrot until finely chopped. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft and golden, about 5-7 minutes.
While the vegetables are cooking, add the tomatoes with their juice to the food processor and pulse 5-7 times until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. Wipe out the food processor, then add the pancetta to the bowl. Pulse until the pancetta is a coarse paste. Set aside.
Add the tomato paste to the Dutch oven and cook for about 10 minutes until the paste begins to brown, stirring when needed so it doesn’t burn. Add the ground chuck, pork, and pancetta to the pot along with the red pepper flakes. Use a wooden spoon to break the meat apart as it cooks, just until lightly browned and the meat loses its raw edge. Add the wine and cook until the wine is almost all absorbed, about 10 minutes, stirring to scrape up any browned bits. Add the milk and cook until it has evaporated, which will take about 30 minutes, stirring and breaking up the meat more as it cooks.
Add the tomatoes, broth, bay leaves, and kosher salt. Bring to a simmer then reduce the heat to the lowest setting so it cooks with barely a bubble breaking the surface occasionally. Cook for 2 1/2 to 3 hours until the meat is tender and the sauce has reduced and thickened to become rich and dark in color. Toward the end of cooking, a layer of oil will likely rise to the top. Spoon off the oil or fold back into the sauce as desired. The longer you cook the sauce the better it will become. If the sauce seems to dry out, add 1/4 cup hot water at a time as needed.
Serve the sauce over wide egg or pasta noodles such as pappardelle, tagliatelle, fettuccine, or rigatoni. Serve topped with fresh grated Parmesan cheese.
PAD THAI
from foodiecrush.com
For the Sauce
1/2 cup hot water, plus 3 tablespoons warm water
2 tablespoons tamarind paste
3 tablespoons sugar
3 tablespoons fish sauce
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 teaspoon chili powder
For the Pad Thai
8 ounces 1/4” flat rice stick noodles
3 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil
3 cloves garlic , pressed or grated
8 ounces medium size shelled and deveined shrimp , 41/50 per pound
8 ounces firm tofu, drained and cut into 1/2” cubes
2 eggs , lightly whisked
1 1/2 cups bean sprouts
3 green onions, chopped, about 1/2 cup
1/3 cup chopped peanuts
Place the tamarind paste in a small bowl. Cover with 1/2 cup of hot water and let sit for 10 minutes for the paste to soften. Massage the pods with your fingers, squeezing the juice from the fiber and pods. The juice will be dark and somewhat thick. Discard any extra fiber and pods, then strain the tamarind juice through your fingers into a medium bowl. Whisk in the 3 tablespoons warm water, sugar, fish sauce, and chili powder until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside.
Place the rice stick noodles in a baking dish and cover them with boiled water. Let the noodles sit for about 20 minutes, stirring and agitating occasionally so the noodles separate and don’t stick together. The noodles should still be firm but pliable so they don’t fall apart when stir-fried, where they’ll soften more. Drain and set aside.
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet or wok over high heat. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute until aromatic, stir frying the whole time. Add the shrimp and tofu and continue stirring as the shrimp cooks and begins to change color. When the shrimp begins to turn pink, add the noodles, and cook for another 30 seconds, stirring continuously.
Move everything to one side, add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the pan, let it get hot, then add the whisked eggs. Cook undisturbed for 20 seconds then whisk to scramble. Combine with the noodles and add the bean sprouts and sauce and cook, stirring constantly, until the noodles are softened and the shrimp and tofu are well coated. Stir in the green onion and the peanuts, and remove from the heat. Top with more peanuts if desired and serve immediately with lime wedges.
TUNA NOODLE CASSEROLE
from foodiecrush.com
For the Bechamel Cream Sauce
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/4 cup minced shallots or onion
2 bay leaves
2 1/2 cups cold milk, whole or 2% milkfat
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
For the Tuna Noodle Casserole
1/2 pound egg noodles
10 ounces canned tuna in oil or water , drained (2 cans)
2 cups grated provolone , about 4 ounces., or other white melty cheese such as mozzarella, fontina, gruyere, Monterey jack or Italian blend
1 cup frozen peas, thawed
1 cup sliced green olives with pimentos , drained
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
Melt the butter in a medium saucepan or skillet over medium heat. Add the flour and stir together until combined. Continue stirring until the mixture becomes golden and fragrant, about 4-5 minutes. Add the shallot or onion and bay leaf, stirring and cooking until the onion softens and releases moisture and loosens the roux, about 3 minutes.
Use a whisk to whisk in the cold milk all at once and bring to a simmer. Whisk continuously while simmering gently, until the sauce thickens for about 10-15 minutes. Season with the kosher salt, adding more to taste.
For the Tuna Noodle Casserole
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the pasta until al dente and still chewy, about 2 minutes less cooking time than the package directions. Before draining, reserve 1 cup of pasta water. Drain the pasta.
Pour the drained pasta into a large mixing bowl with the bechamel cream sauce. Crumble the tuna over the pasta with the grated cheese, peas, olives, kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Gently fold the mixture together. If the mixture feels too thick, add 1-2 tablespoons of pasta water and fold to thin.
Butter a 2-quart baking dish and pour the noodle mixture into the dish. In a small bowl, mix the panko bread crumbs with the Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley. Sprinkle evenly over the noodle mixture. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes, remove the foil, and bake for another 10 minutes until lightly browned and the casserole is bubbly and warmed through. Remove from the oven and let stand for a few minutes to set before serving.