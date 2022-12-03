Yes, this is another column about animals.
But it’s not a story about what my cat drags in or how silly my dog is. It’s about helping.
Even though we can’t scientifically prove dogs and cats have emotions, when you spend time with them, you know.
Some don’t grow up with animals and some have had scary experiences with them and are turned off. That’s understandable, but I’m sorry those people haven’t been able to experience the joy a pet can bring.
One way to show your appreciation is to participate in Operation Santa Paws.
From Dec. 1 through 24, Operation Santa Paws encourages everyone to donate toys, treats, food or money to local animal shelters and rescues.
Area shelters have made it clear they are struggling to pay bills and take proper care of the furries; the least we can do is help.
Operation Santa Paws began in 2001 in Long Beach, California, when Justin Rudd formed the Haute Dogs Organization to encourage giving. The movement grew to the national level and communities have organized events to raise money and donations as well as meet and greets to help animals get adopted.
There’s no reason we can’t celebration Operation Santa Paws here in the Ashland area.
Suggestions for helping include:
- Making donations as suggested above.
- Making a long-term commitment to volunteer at a shelter.
- Thanking a shelter worker for helping animals, maybe by bringing some human treats for them when you drop off items for the animals.
- Adopting from a shelter if looking to add a pet to the family. If that sounds appealing, remember to choose a pet that fits your lifestyle and budget, and avoid giving an animal as a gift unless the details have been worked out beforehand.
Why do we care? Not only because of all the goodness pets bring to one’s life, but because animals are God’s creatures and they deserve care and consideration, too.
