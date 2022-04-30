Once again, someone is trying to tell us old ladies how to dress, or how not to dress.
This time, it’s from a web site called invest.com, of all places.
For some reason, the writer chose 151 things we should avoid (ever hear of round numbers?)
I don’t have time to comment on all 151 things. I’ve got old lady things to do, like read the TV Guide, watch “Wheel” and trim my callouses, but I’ve chosen some of my favorites to rant about.
• Avoid shoulder pads. Funny how in the 1980s you could not avoid shoulder pads if you tried. Now, they’re telling me I should avoid them. It’s fine, though. Even in the 1980s, I knew to buy what I wanted and cut them out.
• Kitten Heels. That one is obvious. It would be weird to see a cougar in kitten heels. But at the same time, we’re told to avoid sensible shoes. Just wait until you’re old and see if you don’t switch to sensible shoes.
• Tie-Dye. How dare you! Old ladies love tie dye. We were the ones who started it in the 1960s and we will be the ones wearing it in the nursing homes.
• Bell Bottoms. Some of us are saving ours from the 1970s so when they return, we won’t have to spend any money to be stylish. Fashion is cyclical.
• Too much layering. When you’re not sure whether youære going to be hot or cold, layering is a must. How much is up to the wearer.
• Polka dots. How dare you, sir! I love my dots.
• Pearl necklaces. What am I supposed to wear with my dots?
• Leopard print. Now you are striking at the very core of what an old woman is.
• Thin eyebrows. We can’t help but have thin eyebrows. Age starts doing the plucking for you at around 50; between medications and stress, they will become thin on their own.
• Big hair. Not even possible (see “Thin eyebrows.”)
• Not using shapewear. Translation: Put on a girdle. Not the old-fashioned kind like your mother wore, but one of those new-fangled foundation garmets. No. We won’t squish our internal organs while chasing the impossible dream of a lean torso.
Let me tell you something about old ladies. We will wear whatever kind of clothing or makeup or shoes we feel like, so don’t waste your time on any more of these lists.
