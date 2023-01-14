My husband had a love for wild birds. He had an old book listing wild birds in various areas of the country, with photos, measurements, descriptions — all kinds of stuff. I didn’t even know the difference between a tufted titmouse and an evening grosbeak.
Still don’t. But I’m learning.
When I was little, my grandma always pointed out the easy ones to me: cardinal (her favorite), robin and blue jay.
I learned the Eastern bluebird on my own. That was easy, too, as was the Baltimore oriole. And everybody knows what a crow looks like.
I learned what a wren looks like when, years ago, we had a dog who was so gentle, wrens lit on him to steal some of his plentiful undercoat for their nests.
I’ve boldly stepped into old age, as I am not only putting out seed and water for the birds, but I’m watching them from the comfort of my living room and trying to learn who is who.
Now that is an old person. Old people love to keep track of birds and learn the different species. It’s a great hobby for someone who wants to stay out of the weather and loves animals. But it does have the stink of old age all over it.
I don’t mind. Aging is part of life. You begin aging as soon as you’re born. You just have to roll with it.
I’m pretty sure I know a chickadee when I see one and I’m positive I’ve seen a few towhee lately.
Not only do I like to see the birds, I like to hear them. Because I go to bed early, I haven’t seen an owl in years, but I heard an entire community asking about my identity the other night.
My favorite birds are woodpeckers. Any kind: pileated, red-bellied, even little flickers. I guess it takes me back to my Woody Woodpecker days.
My husband kept track of what birds he saw and when. That’s way too much record keeping for me, but I do hope to be able to identify a white-breasted nuthatch in the near future.