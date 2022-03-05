Divisiveness remains the winner in the United States. Some think it's just become a part of our culture in the last few years, but that's not true. The Argue-lympics had already been under way for some time. In the 1980s you couldn't safey have a political conversation without expecting to be attacked. I'm sure many would agree, regardless of which "side" they were one.
Now, being argumentative is becoming a blood sport.
I like for us all to get along on all topics. I don't enjoy a lively debate about politics or anything else that leaves an invisible yet palpable cloud of anger in the room. That's not to say we shouldn't communicate about issues. That's the only way we'll learn. But nobody should take an angry tone about it. That's not communicating; that's fighting.
Even debates have become a win-lose undertaking.
When I was in high school, we didn't have a debate team, but we learned about formal debates. I was taught there are no winners or losers; debate is meant to put information/opinions in the public arena to inform others.
Of course, high school debate teams compete, but much of what they're judged on is delivery. They are learning how to debate, not trying necessarily to prove a point.
Imagine how puzzled I was when I started paying attention to presidential debates and heard the media saying who won or who didn't win. It's not supposed to be a competitive sport. It's supposed to allow voters to get a better idea about their candidate and what he or she believes.
I don't know what's worse, being too aggressive about important things, like politics and religion, or being too aggressive about stupid things, like groceries.
For example, someone was complaining about buying pancake mix and getting home with it to discover the mix wasn't in a plastic bag inside the box; it was just sloshing around in the box.
This person was uncomfortable with the mix not being in the bag and wondered if anyone else had the same feeling. I agreed. I'd rather have the mix in the bag.
However, this wasn't the most pressing issue I'd dealt with that day.
Someone else chimed in, with "How do you feel about baking soda?"
I have no problem with baking soda. More specifically, I have no problem with baking soda sloshing around inside a cardboard box with no bag. I'm sure it's because all my life, that's how baking soda has been packaged and I don't know any different.
I know that doesn't make a lot of sense, but I don't feel the need to explain myself on such trivial matters.
I do, however, recognize an instigator when I see or hear one. I knew this person was baiting me.
"It's creepy," I lied
The reply: "Fair enough."
It felt like I put out a fire. With baking soda!
