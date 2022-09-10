A young man named Luke Thill has learned valuable skills, among them construction and independence.
The Dubuque, Iowa, 17-year-old has received media attention because he built his own tiny home for $1,500 --when he was 13.
And the 89-square-foot abode is no shack.
It’s heated and air conditioned, with a working stove and mini-fridge in the kitchen, a living room, drop-down dining table and a loft with a bed.
“I have had many friends over and we watch movies, cook food, hangout or play games,” he said.
By working during the summer, the tiny-house-obsessed boy raised the $1,500; he also bartered and had a few items donated to help him complete the project. His mom and dad helped some, too, with construction and design.
I’m fascinated by this kid.
Sure, he’s industrious, smart, driven, committed and talented, but I admire his ability to get away with having his own house at 13.
When I was that age, I would have been afraid to be in a house alone all night. I don’t know that he spends night alone there, but he does have a bed, so I imagine it has happened.
Even more importantly, how did he get his parents to trust him in his own house?
Maybe it’s a boy/girl thing, but I’m sure my parents would never have allowed me to be on my own at that age, even if it were in our back yard. I know he wasn’t really and truly on his own; I imagine most nights he was in the “big house” and ate dinner with the family, but my parents always kept a pretty close eye on me. Were they afraid something would hurt me? Or was there a lack of trust? I still don’t know, but I guess either could be true, although they must have thought I was pretty stupid if they expected me to throw a wild party in the back yard.
To be fair, my parents wouldn’t have to confront this issue with me because there’s no way I would have been able to complete such project, even now, much less at 13. I’m not sure I could have raised enough money but I know I couldn’t have built the house. That’s just not in my skill set.
Besides, what would be the point if I’d get scared and return to the big house in the middle of the night?