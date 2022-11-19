There was a time I wouldn’t leave my house without makeup. Now, I’m not sure where my makeup is.
In the past, I was concerned with what people thought about how I looked, but now few are required to dress up for their jobs, so why bother?
I never enjoyed wearing dresses because you have to wear dress shoes with dresses — most dresses — for it to “look right.” I can’t cram my hooves into heels without carrying a look of misery on my face all day. Not attractive.
I’m glad there is less pressure to primp. My hair never looked perfect and still doesn’t. I believe a ponytail is the right answer to a bad hair day.
Even if your makeup is perfect when you leave the house, by noon it’s cattywampus. Some say that happens to people with oily skin. Some say that happens to people with dry skin. After learning that tidbit, I don’t know if my skin is oily or dry.
A joke about women is how they tend to ask their husband, “Does (whatever piece of clothing) make me look fat?”
Do women really ask that question? I never did because I knew the answer: Yes. Yes it does.
Why would I put my beloved husband in such an awkward position? Joe (rest his soul) was an honest man, but a sensitive man. He knew no good would come from answering a question like that. I understood, so I would never ask. I mean, those jeans weren’t miracle jeans.
In my family, looks were everything. My parents were disappointed when, as an adult, I’d visit on the weekends without wearing makeup or dressing up. They couldn’t understand that, after working a full week and driving two hours, I wanted to relax and take a break from these concerns.
To be fair, they all cleaned up good, so maybe they believed primping was worth the effort.
But I do not believe it’s worth the effort. Also, it’s not important to me, not like kindness, decency, tolerance and understanding. I hope I have more to offer than a nice outfit and expensive face paint.