Maybe you want to escape the kitchen on Valentine's Day. That's understandable. Or maybe you want to stay home and avoid the crowds.
However you like to celebrate Valentine's Day is fine. If you choose to stay home and cook, here are a few dishes to try from purewow.com.
WHITE WINE COQ AU VIN
3 pounds chicken (8 pieces total—thighs, breasts and drumsticks)
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 strips bacon, diced
1 large sweet onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 pint cremini mushrooms, sliced
2 cups dry white wine
1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
½ cup heavy cream
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
Season the chicken with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the chicken to the skillet and cook until it’s well browned, about 4 minutes per side.
Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside. Add the bacon to the skillet and cook until the fat begins to render, about 3 minutes.
Add the onion and sauté until it becomes translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and mushrooms, and sauté until the mushrooms are tender, 5 to 6 minutes.
Add the browned chicken back to the skillet. Pour the wine into the skillet, stir in the mustard and bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-low heat.
Cover the skillet and simmer until the chicken is almost fully cooked, 15 to 20 minutes.
Uncover the skillet and add the cream. Simmer until the sauce thickens and the chicken is fully cooked, 8 to 10 minutes.
Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.
ALISON ROMAN'S SWORDFISH WITH CRUSHED OLIVES AND OREGANO
2 cups Castelvetrano olives (or similar mild green olives), pitted and crushed
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar or fresh lemon juice
Leaves from 6 sprigs fresh oregano or marjoram
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 or 4 swordfish steaks (8 to 10 ounces each), 1 to 1¼ inches thick
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
¼ cup fresh parsley leaves, tender leaves and stems
2 lemons, halved, for serving
In a medium bowl, combine the olives, vinegar, half the oregano leaves and ¼ cup of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and let it sit while you cook the swordfish.
Season the swordfish with salt and pepper. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a very large skillet over medium heat. Working in batches if necessary, add the swordfish steaks, making sure they’ve got a little space between one another. Cook until the steaks are a deep golden brown on one side, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a fish spatula or regular spatula, flip the steaks and cook until they are equally golden brown on the other side, another 4 to 6 minutes.
Transfer the fish to a large serving platter or baking dish. Add the garlic to the skillet and cook until just softened, 1 or 2 minutes. Add the olive mixture and remove from the heat.
Spoon some of the olive mixture over the swordfish and let it sit a few minutes to allow the sauce to marinate and really get to know that fish.
Scatter with the parsley and the remaining oregano, and serve with any extra olive mixture and the lemon halves for squeezing over.
SKILLET STEAK WITH ASPARAGUS AND POTATOES
½ pound baby red potatoes, halved
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 bunch asparagus, cut into bite-size pieces
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1½ pounds sirloin or strip steak
Herb Sauce
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint
1 garlic clove, smashed
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 pinch red-pepper flakes
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Cook the Steak: In a large oven-safe skillet, toss the potatoes with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to the oven and roast the potatoes until they just start to become tender, 15 to 17 minutes.
Add the asparagus and drizzle 1 tablespoon more oil in the pan. Roast until the vegetables are tender, 12 to 15 minutes more. Remove the veggies from the pan and reserve. Lower the oven temperature to 350°F.
Brush the steak on both sides with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with the smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
Add the steak to the hot pan and sear on both sides, 4 to 5 minutes per side (place the pan over medium heat on the stove top if needed). Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook the steak until it reaches the desired doneness, 10 to 12 minutes more for medium rare.
Remove the steak from the pan and let it rest for 15 minutes.
Make the Herb Sauce: In a small bowl, whisk the lemon zest, lemon juice, parsley, mint, garlic, salt, pepper, red-pepper flakes and olive oil to combine.
Slice the steak into thin pieces and spoon the sauce on top of the potatoes and asparagus. Serve immediately.
CACIO e PEPE
12 ounces spaghetti
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
⅔ cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until just al dente, 8 to 10 minutes.
While the pasta cooks, mash the soft butter with the olive oil and Pecorino in a large bowl to form a paste.
When the pasta is cooked, reserve ½ cup of the pasta cooking water and drain the spaghetti. Add the spaghetti directly to the bowl with the butter mixture. Toss well to coat, adding the pasta water as needed to make a thick, creamy sauce that coats the pasta strands. Season to taste with salt and lots of freshly ground black pepper. Divide the pasta among four plates; serve immediately.
There must be dessert for a Valentine's Dauy dinner, but you can make it light and still make it fancy. This is from aprettylifeinthesuburbs.com.
CUPID'S CLOUD RASPBERRY AND CREAM
1 cup whipping cream
1 tbsp sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla
2 cups frozen raspberries (or your favorite fruit)
1/2 cup sugar
In a mixer, whip together the whipping cream, 1 tbsp sugar, and the vanilla. Set aside.
In a food processor blend together the frozen raspberries and 1/2 cup sugar.
Once the raspberries have been blended, fold them in to the whipping cream.
Evenly distribute the dessert between 4-5 dessert cups or fancy glasses.
Refrigerate until time to eat.
