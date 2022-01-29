Bananas are so cool. You can buy them almost anywhere, they are relatively cheap, you can eat them just like they are and you can use them in a variety of dishes.
They are nutritious and they come in their own biodegradeable wrapper!
Here are some recipes from dole.com.
BANANA PUMPKIN SPICE BREAD
3 very ripe Dole® bananas, peeled and mashed
2 eggs
1/3 cup apple puree
1 cup canned pumpkin puree
½ cup honey
½ cup maple syrup
2 ½ cups white whole wheat flour
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9inch x 5inch loaf pan.
In a large bowl, stir together the mashed banana, eggs, apple puree, pumpkin, honey and maple syrup.
Sieve the flour, pumpkin spice, cinnamon and baking powder into the banana mixture and stir until just combined.
Spoon the batter into the prepared pan.
Bake for 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.
Cool loaf in the pan for 10 minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely. Slice and serve.
GLUTEN FREE: DOLE CLASSIC BANANA BREAD
3 large very ripe bananas, peeled
3 large eggs
2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
½ cup almond butter
½ cup pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
½ teaspoon sea salt
½ cup chopped pecans (optional)
½ cup raisins (optional)
Preheat oven to 350°F and line an 8 inch cake tin pan with parchment paper.
Place the bananas, eggs, oats, almond butter, maple syrup, baking soda, vanilla, and salt into a blender. Then blend until you have a smooth batter, about 1 minute. Turn off the machine and fold the pecans and raisins into the mixture.
Spoon the batter into prepared pan and bake in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the bread comes out clean.
Allow to cool for 15 minutes in the pan before turning out onto a cooling rack to cool completely, if you can’t wait, cut into wedges while still warm and enjoy.
BANANA PECAN MONKEY BREAD
Nonstick cooking spray
¾ cup plus 1 teaspoon raw cane sugar
1 tablespoon active dry yeast
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
¾ cup natural buttery spread with olive oil
4 cups white whole wheat flour plus additional for dusting
1 cup chopped pecans
4 ripe DOLE® Bananas, peeled and thinly sliced crosswise
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Spray a large bowl with nonstick cooking spray. Whisk 1 teaspoon sugar, yeast and ½ cup warm water (no warmer than 115°F) in bowl of a stand mixer with dough hook attached. Heat milk and ¼ cup buttery spread in a small saucepan over medium-high heat 3 minutes or until steamy (no warmer than 115°F). With mixer on medium-low speed, slowly add milk mixture to yeast mixture until incorporated. Slowly add flour; increase speed to medium and knead dough 3 minutes or until dough comes together.
Knead dough on a floured work surface 2 minutes or until smooth and elastic; form into a ball and place in prepared large bowl. Lightly spray top of dough with nonstick cooking spray; cover bowl with plastic wrap and let stand 1 hour or until doubled in size.
Preheat oven to 350°F; spray 12-cup Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray. Heat ½ cup sugar and remaining ½ cup buttery spread in a small saucepan over medium heat 5 minutes or until sugar is dissolved, whisking occasionally; pour ½ cup into prepared pan, and sprinkle with ½ cup pecans and half the bananas.
Roll dough into 4 (20-inch-long) ropes on a lightly floured cutting board; cut each rope crosswise into 1-inch pieces. In large bowl, toss dough pieces and remaining ½ cup sugar-buttery spread mixture.
Whisk cinnamon, nutmeg and remaining ¼ cup sugar in a small bowl. Add half the dough mixture to pan and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons cinnamon mixture and remaining ½ cup pecans; top with remaining bananas, dough mixture and 2 tablespoons cinnamon mixture.
Bake bread 30 minutes or until golden brown; cool 5 minutes in pan. Place serving plate over pan; invert to release bread.
SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE WITH BANANAS
from thespruceeats.com
2 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes, cooked & mashed
2 large eggs, beaten
1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
1/3 cup orange juice
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
2 medium bananas, peeled and diced
Scrub the sweet potatoes and then peel with a vegetable peeler. Cut the potatoes into chunks and put them in a large saucepan. Fill the pan with water to cover the sweet potatoes and add 1 teaspoon of salt.
Place the saucepan over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and continue cooking for about 25 to 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are very tender. Drain thoroughly and transfer the potatoes to a large bowl. Mash until very smooth. Let the mixture cool slightly.
Alternatively, bake the scrubbed unpeeled sweet potatoes in a 375 F oven for about 45 minutes, or until very tender. Let them cool, scoop the sweet potato out of the skins, and mash.
Heat oven to 350 F.
Grease a 2 1/2-quart baking dish.
To the sweet potatoes, add the beaten eggs, brown sugar, orange juice, butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Beat by hand or with an electric mixer until well blended. Fold in the diced bananas.
Spoon the mixture into the prepared baking dish; cover with foil.
Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the foil and bake an additional 10 minutes.
Suggested toppings:
Pecan Topping: Combine 1/2 cup of packed brown sugar with 1/2 cup of flour, 4 tablespoons of melted butter, and about 1/2 cup of chopped pecans. If desired, add 1/2 cup of flaked coconut as well. Sprinkle over the casserole before baking.
Coconut-Pecan Topping: Combine 1 cup of flaked coconut with 1/3 cup of packed brown sugar, 1/3 cup of all-purpose flour, 3/4 cup of chopped pecans, and 6 tablespoons of melted butter. Mix with a fork and sprinkle over the casserole before baking.
Marshmallow Topping: Prepare and bake as directed; remove the foil. Increase the oven heat to 450 F. Top the casserole with 1 1/2 to 2 cups of miniature marshmallows and continue baking for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the marshmallows are browned.
Replace the orange juice with pineapple juice.
If your bananas are very ripe, mash them before adding them to the sweet potato filling mixture.
