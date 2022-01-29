Walter (Hoppy) Hoptry 91 of Ironton, OH stepped into the arms of Jesus on January 20th, 2022. He was the son of the late John and Julia Hoptry of Ironton. He was proceeded in death by 4 sisters and one brother. He is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Mildred Fern Hoptry of Ironton. 1 …