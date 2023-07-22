I love spontaneous humor, but I also love a joke I “work on.” Most of my jokes are spontaneous, but not all. One day at work, I made a joke that referred to something we discussed the previous week. I worked on that joke over the weekend and, when I delivered it, it was met with raucous laughter, but by only one person. I expected more. (I can’t tell it here; this is a family newspaper!)
Sometimes, it might seem as though I worked on a joke when I didn’t.
Example:
I got together with my two half sisters recently. Because of limited space, I stayed in a nearby motel, while Brenda stayed at Tammy’s house.
Brenda and I went out for lunch and to shop one day. That’s when Brenda discovered she’d misplaced her new sunglasses.
When we returned to Tammy’s house, Brenda began looking for those sunglasses. Tammy whispered to me, “I found her sunglasses in a laundry basket, so I hid them.”
I stayed quiet on this revelation, as I didn’t want to get in the middle of a potential fight. Besides, they grew up together and I was sure this was part of how they relate to one another.
Eventually, Brenda found her sunglasses sticking out of the core of a roll of toilet paper.
“I know Lee Ann didn’t do that because she was with me,” Brenda said. “So it had to be one of the two of you.” She was looking at Tammy and her husband. Tammy’s expression gave her away. There was no fight.
The next day, I checked out of my motel room and went to say goodbye to my family. I got all my things together, but I could not find my glasses.
“I looked everywhere,” I told my sisters. “I just couldn’t imagine where they were. Come to find out, the maid had come in and put them down inside a roll of toilet paper.”
There was a pause, then nothing but the sound of three women laughing at a joke that seemed worked on, but was purely spontaneous. That’s my kind of joke.