National Frozen Food Month: From frozen to HOT
This would be a good time to stock up on frozen foods, as discounts and deals are expected during March, which is National Frozen Food Month.
It's great to have a well-stocked freezer because it makes whipping up dinner much easier. Here are a few recipes making use of the freezer offered by easyhomemeals.com.
REINDEER BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
12 Eggs
¼ cup whipping cream
Salt and Pepper to taste
6 Lender’s Frozen or Refrigerated Bagels of your choice
Lettuce Leaves
Sliced Tomatoes
6 Slices of Cracker Barrel Black Ribbon Cheese Slices of your choice
Candy eyes
6 Grape or Cherry Tomatoes
12 Mini Pretzel Twists
Grease a half sheet pan generously with butter and heat oven to 300°F
Whisk the eggs in a large bowl with whipping cream, salt and pepper until combined
Pour egg mixture into the greased half sheet pan.
Bake until eggs are set, about 15 minutes.
Transfer to a cutting board and slice in six even slices.
Fold each slice so it fits on the sandwich.
While eggs are cooking, toast Lender’s Bagels in toaster oven or toaster.
Assembling the sandwiches:
On one half of bagel, layer a bed of lettuce and sliced tomato
Place one of the folded eggs on top of the lettuce and tomato
Top with a slice of cheese and out other half of the bagel to complete the sandwich
Use candy eyes, one grape or cherry tomato for the nose and two mini pretzel twists for the antlers.
ICE CREAM CAKE
6 cookies of your choice
1-2 Tbsp of coffee creamer
3-4 Dove Chocolate Mini Ice Cream Bars, Halved
1 M&M’s Ice Cream Sandwich
1 Snickers Frozen Ice Cream Bar, Chopped
Whipped Cream
Coconut (optional)
Decorations (optional)
For the crust, place six of your favorite cookies with a 1-2 tablespoons of coffee creamer, enough to moisten the cookies, in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 1 minute and mash up the cookie mixture.
Spread crust mixture in a small springform pan or a small dish. Place one M&M’s Ice Cream Sandwich in the center of the pan. Line the outside of the cake with halved Dove Chocolate Mini Ice Cream Bars. Sprinkle chopped Snickers Ice Cream Bars on the top. Fill holes and frost the top with whipped cream.
Place in freezer for at least 30 minutes
Serve as is or remove from pan or dish.
Use more whipped cream to cover the sides.Sprinkle shredded coconut to make it look like snow and add decorations (optional).
SAVORY PINWHEELS
1 egg
1 tablespoon water
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
3 tablespoons diced roasted red pepper, drained well
3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 sheet refrigerated puff pastry
1/3 cup real bacon bits
1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat 2 baking sheets with cooking spray.
In a small bowl whisk egg and water; set aside. In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, roasted peppers, and garlic powder; mix well.
Unfold pastry sheet and place lengthwise on a flat surface. Brush edges with egg mixture. Spread cheese mixture evenly over puff pastry. Sprinkle bacon and scallions evenly over cheese mixture. Tightly roll up pastry jelly roll-style. Cut into 16 (1/2-inch) slices and lay flat on baking sheets. Brush with remaining egg mixture on sides and tops.
Bake for 18 to 22 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
MAPLE GLAZED HARVEST VEGETABLES
1 (18-oz.) bag frozen cubed sweet potatoes
1 (10.8-oz.) bag frozen Brussels sprouts, thawed
1 (10.8-oz.) bag frozen broccoli & cauliflower
1/2 cup frozen chopped onions & peppers
3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1/2 tsp. salt
2 Tbsp. dried cranberries
3 Tbsp. maple syrup
1 Tbsp. butter
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a large bowl, combine sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, broccoli & cauliflower mixture, the chopped onions and pepper, oil, and salt; toss until evenly coated.
Place vegetable mixture on baking sheets.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until vegetables are tender and begin to brown, turning halfway through cooking.
Place vegetables on a platter and sprinkle with dried cranberries.
In a small microwaveable bowl, microwave maple syrup and butter for 1 minute or until butter is melted and mixture is hot.
Drizzle syrup over vegetables and serve.
GLUTEN FREE: BUFFALO PIZZA
1/4 cup cayenne pepper (wing) sauce
2 tablespoons melted butter
1-1/2 cups frozen cooked diced chicken breast, thawed
1 (11-ounce) package frozen cauliflower crust
1/2 cup refrigerated ranch or blue cheese dressing
1/2 cup diced celery
1-1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles, optional
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
In a medium bowl, combine cayenne pepper sauce and butter, mix well. Stir in chicken until evenly coated; set aside.
Place cauliflower crusts on 2 baking sheets or pizza pans. Spread dressing evenly on each crust. Top each crust with diced chicken mixture, celery, mozzarella cheese, and blue cheese crumbles, if desired.
PENNE SHRIMP AND BROCCOLI
1 lb. frozen shrimp, thawed, peeled and deveined
1⁄2 pkg. (16 oz.) frozen broccoli florets
12 oz. penne pasta
3 garlic cloves, minced
1⁄4 cup chopped onion
2 Tbsp. butter
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1⁄4 tsp. salt
1⁄4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta and drain. In a large skillet, sauté garlic and onion in butter, oil and salt until tender. Add broccoli; cook and stir over medium heat for approximately 6 minutes.
Add shrimp; cook additional 4- 5 minutes, or until shrimp is pink and broccoli is tender. Stir in pasta and sprinkle with cheese.
