Serious debate rages in this country, and it’s time I express myself on this issue: There is a right way to load a dishwasher.
My mother-in-law mentioned she knows I rearrange the dishes in my washer after she loads it. I was stunned.
She laughed as though it amused her, so I, too, laughed. But I didn’t know how she knew I did that.
Did my husband tell her? Did he even realize I did that? Did he know I also rearranged the dishes after he loaded the washer?
A recent story based on a poll by Real Simple magazine found most readers believe there is a correct way to load a dishwasher, saying:
“Dishes need to be lined up facing the same direction, utensils go in with the handles down and nothing can be crammed in.”
If all the cutlery is facing the same direction and the plates are in descending order of size, it cuts down on unloading time.”
“I’ve had ‘dishwasher loading optimization’ on my LinkedIn profile for about 10 years.”
Braggart.
Others — the ones who are wrong — say it doesn’t matter, with comments like, “When I don’t have to load it and, more importantly, unload it, it’s the right way, whatever way this is” and “Putting the dishes in the dishwasher is the right way. Leaving them in the sink is the wrong way. After that, it’s all artistic expression.”
Fortunately, editors at Real Simple went to experts for the final word. They said there is a right way to do it, and it begins with checking the manual to see what the maker suggests.
Plates on the bottom rack facing the center.
Cups, mugs, wine glasses, small containers and bowls go face down on the top rack.
In the cutlery rack, knives should go blade down while spoons and forks keep their business ends up. Mix utensils so they don’t nest.
The most important thing about loading the dishwasher: My mother-in-law isn’t mad at me for redoing her work.