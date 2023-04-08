One of my friends who is nearly as old as I am laments the fact he’s no longer on top of pop culture.
I tell him pop culture isn’t meant for us. Young people create it for one another. We have aged out.
If that bothers you, take advice from theconversation.com, which says you might be able to keep up if you follow some tips.
- Listen in different settings, like concerts, at home and as background when socializing or cleaning house.
- Learn about the new music you’re listening to. A background story might make it more appealing.
- Listen to a new song several times; it could grow on you.
- Ask a friend for recommendations.
- Even if you think you dislike a certain genre, keep an open mind and give it a listen occasionally.
- No pressure. You don’t have to keep up with musical trends. You can even look at music history for something different.
It’s natural for us to fall out of touch with current music as we age.
When you’re a teen, what else do you have to do but go to school and listen to music? If you’re like me, you love driving around town listening to music and seeing who you could see. It was easier to do then, as gasoline averaged less than $1 a gallon.
There’s also a phenomenon called “open earedness,” meaning a willingness to listen to new music. Of course, people are very open eared when they are young. They haven’t heard a lot of music — or anything else — so they are discovering, and that’s exciting.
Open earedness begins to decline for most of us during young adulthood, and we tend toward the more familiar. Music takes a slightly lower priority in life. That makes sense, because when you’re “adulting,” you don’t have as much time for fun.
Plus, old people develop a lower tolerance for loud and high-frequency sound (medical fact).
Despite all those very reasonable factors for not keeping up with current music, I think my reason is the best: Nobody has topped The Beatles.