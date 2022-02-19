Some complain that muffins are just small cakes. Is that such a bad thing?
The biggest advantage to muffins is their portability. They're great to take to work for breakfast and there's no icing to smudge.
But they also can be packed with nutritious items like raisins, cranberries and carrots.
I like to have a basic recipe I can change up however I'd like. This one is from the website bakedbyanintrovert.com.
BASIC MUFFIN RECIPE
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
¾ cup milk, room temperature
½ cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
2 large eggs, room temperature
2 tablespoons coarse sugar, optional
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a muffin pan with paper liners; set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together.
In a medium bowl, whisk the milk, butter, and eggs together until well combined.
Add the flour mixture and stir with a silicone spatula just until combined.
Divide the batter evenly between the muffin cups and sprinkle the tops with coarse sugar if using.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with only a few moist crumbs attached.
Transfer muffins to a wire rack to cool completely. Muffins are best the day they are made but they can be stored for later use.
VARIATIONS:
* Blueberry Muffins – Add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Stir in ¾ cup to 1 cup of fresh blueberries. Raspberries and diced strawberries also work well.
* Cranberry Orange Muffins – Replace ¼ cup of the milk with orange juice. Stir in 1 tablespoon of orange zest. And fold in ¾ cup to 1 cup of fresh cranberries.
* Apple Cinnamon Muffins – Use brown sugar instead of white sugar. Add 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon. Fold in ¾ cup to 1 cup of diced apples. Any tart baking apple works.
* Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins – Replace ¼ cup of the milk with fresh lemon juice. Stir in the zest of 1 lemon. And stir in 1 teaspoon of poppy seeds.
* Chocolate Chip Muffins – Add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Stir in ¾ cup to 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips. Coarsely chopped baking chocolate will work great also.
YUMMY SWEET POTATO MUFFINS
from southernliving.com
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 1/4 cups canned sweet potatoes, mashed
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup butter
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 chopped walnuts (or pecans)
1 cup milk
1 tsp cinnamon
2 tsp baking powder
2 eggs
Combine:
2 tbsp sugar
1/4 tsp cinnamon
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease muffin tins (or insert paper liners).
Cream butter and sugar in a large bowl.
Add the eggs and mix well. Blend in sweet potatoes.
Separately, sift the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Add flour mixture to the sweet potato mixture, alternately with milk. Do not overmix.
Fold in nuts.
Fill the muffin tins 2/3 full.
Sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar mixture.
Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes.
GLUTEN FREE: EASY GLUTEN-FREE MUFFINS
from glutenfreeonashoestring.com
For the muffins
3 eggs at room temperature, beaten
3/4 cup buttermilk, at room temperature
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 cups all purpose gluten free flour
1 teaspoon xanthan gum (omit if your blend already contains it)
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
Up to 1 cup of mix-in pieces (chocolate chips, raisins, chopped nuts) or crumble topping (optional)
For the crumble
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup all purpose gluten free flour
1/4 teaspoon xanthan gum (omit if your blend already contains it)
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease or line the wells of a standard 12-cup muffin tin and set it aside.
If you’d like to add the crumble to the tops of your muffins, make the crumble now. Place all of the (optional) crumble ingredients in a small bowl and mix to combine fully. Place in the refrigerator to chill while you make the muffins.
To make the muffins, in a medium-size bowl, place the eggs, buttermilk, butter and vanilla, and mix until well-combined. In a large bowl, place the flour, xanthan gum, baking powder, baking soda, salt, granulated sugar and brown sugar. Whisk to combine and break up any lumps in the brown sugar. Create a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the egg and buttermilk mixture. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until just combined. Don’t overmix. If adding any simple mix-ins like chocolate chips, add them to the batter now and mix just until evenly distributed throughout the batter.
Divide the batter evenly among the prepared wells of the muffin tin, smooth the tops with wet fingers. If you’re adding the crumble, remove the bowl from the refrigerator and break up the crumble into irregular pieces (none too large) with the tines of a fork. Sprinkle the crumble generously on the top of the muffin batter in the wells, and press to adhere the mixture to the muffin batter.
Place the pan in the center of the preheated oven and bake until the top of the center muffin springs back when pressed gently in the center, about 20 minutes. If you’ve added the crumble, those muffin may take another minute or so to bake fully. Remove from the oven and allow the muffins to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
HONEY CORNBREAD MUFFINS
from foodnetwork.com
1 cup yellow cornmeal
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup whole milk
2 large eggs
1/2 stick butter, melted
1/4 cup honey
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Into a large bowl, mix the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the whole milk, eggs, butter, and honey. Add the wet to the dry ingredients and stir until just mixed.
Place muffin paper liners in a 12-cup muffin tin. Evenly divide the cornbread mixture into the papers. Bake for 15 minutes, until golden.
