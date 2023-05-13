I love having older ladies as my friends. One of my friendships is with my mom’s best friend, Janet.
I have two memories with her that stand out. Both occurred when Janet traveled with my mother, me and other relatives to visit family in Virginia.
The first was when Janet and I were sitting on the front porch getting some sun at my grandmother’s house when we heard an argument break out across the road at my great-aunt’s house. We soon learned it was a brother-on-brother spat. The next sound we heard was the breaking of glass as Uncle Howard went flying head over heel through the storm door.
“I’m going to the truck to get my gun!” Uncle George said, walking past his brother on the ground.
Janet looked at me and exclaimed, “Hit the deck!”
I don’t know if we actually hit the deck, but we gave up on tanning for the day. Fortunately, Uncle George drove away instead of committing murder.
The other standout memory about Janet isn’t as scary, and much funnier. Mom had brought some girlfriends to grandma’s house for a long weekend.
My aunt, who shared the house with Grandma, loved entertaining, so when “the girls” visited, she took pride in putting out a nice spread for lunch.
On this trip, Mom brought her Boston terrier, Ginger. We often said Ginger had a screw loose because she was unpredictable and had a little mean streak.
We were all sitting on the porch having lunch when Ginger entered the room unnoticed. She crept over to Janet, who was thoroughly engaged in conversation, and, slowly and carefully, clamped her teeth down on a kosher dill spear hanging off the edge of Janet’s plate.
As soon as she had a firm hold on the pickle, she trotted off to a private spot in the house to enjoy her booty.
The ladies wanted to know what was so funny, but I was laughing too hard to explain. I just pointed to the dog and continued laughing; when I calmed down, I told on Ginger and we had a good laugh.
These stories might not scream “Happy Mother’s Day” to most, but to me, they kind of do.