“Housework can’t kill you, but why take the chance?”
-- Comedian Phyllis Diller
Last week, I talked about how nice it is not to worry about how I look. I said with age comes the ability to let go of what’s not important and concentrate on being a better person.
Or something to that effect.
“Fixing up” isn’t the only thing I care less about. Keeping house is right up there.
I never measured my character by how clean my house was, but I experience a modicum of shame if someone visited and my living quarters weren’t up to par.
Even if nobody was visiting, I had a few obsessive-compulsive behaviors.
One day, after cleaning my apartment for two hours, I sat down on the couch to notice a bit of unexplained fuzz on the carpet, so I was compelled to get up immediately and pick it up.
Now, 30 years later, when I have company, it’s a near-miracle if I pick up all the fuzz. I always plan to clean house, but it’s a lot tougher to muster up the energy. When it’s crunch time, I just neaten up what I must to avoid embarrassment. For example, when I hear a friend’s car stop in my driveway, I scurry to make sure I don’t have bras hanging on a dining room chair to dry, that the trash isn’t overflowing and that the coffee table isn’t too junked up with removes, magazines and OTC medications.
One of my friends told me when her mother’s coming, she pours a little bleach down the drain to make it smell like she’s been cleaning. Learning tips like that is one advantage to having geniuses as friends.
I used to take pride in making dinner for visitors, but no more. I can’t cook and entertain at the same time.
Giving up cooking for visitors has helped me to shop local more: I keep track of what eateries deliver to my house and go from there. Right now, it’s either pizza or Chinese food.