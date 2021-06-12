All the “Jeopardy!” nerds were saddened by the loss of game show host Alex Trebek last year. Now, tryouts for a new host are ongoing.
The game show is fun. When I get a questions right, I mentally strut around the room like a banty rooster. When I get one wrong, I’m embarrassed.
I don’t play by the rules. I don’t answer in the form of a question. I don’t “buzz in.” I sit on my couch and shout out the answers like a wild woman. My house, my rules.
I’ve watched with interest as celebrities have tried out for the host job. Honestly, they have all been at least OK. I’m sure the powers that be wouldn’t let you host unless you had some experience.
I’ve been acquainted with all the hopefuls except one: Aaron Rodgers.
“Who the heck is that?” I asked a friend who also is a “Jeopardy!” nerd. He explained there is a popular game called football that many watch on TV and Rodgers plays the game professionally.
“You don’t say!” I replied, thinking how is a football player going to know how to pronounce all those foreign phrases. I wouldn’t know.
After a little research, I realized I haven’t been giving pro football players their due. Some are quite intelligent.
• John Urschel played for three years for the Ravens, but he now is pursuing a Ph.D. in mathematics at Massachusettes Institute of Technology.
• Richard Sherman graduated high school with a 4.2 GPA before attending Stanford University. After graduating from Stanford, he decided to return to school and pursue his master’s degree.
• Myron Rolle, who retired from the NFL in 2013, is a neurosurgery resident at Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital.
• Pat McInally is the only NFL player to have a perfect score on the Wonderlic test, which is a psychological aptitude test that all players take. He earned his undergrad degree from Harvard and has founded numerous nonprofits.
Once I saw Rodgers, I thought he was too handsome to be smart, but once again, I underestimated a man. Even though his voice is a little bit too soothing, with an IQ of 130, Rodgers is plenty smart enough to host “Jeopardy!” If not, he could make some of those recordings that help you fall asleep.
