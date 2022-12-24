My second Christmas miracle and I had to wait until old age to experience it.
Last week, I wrote about my lost television remote. It made me sort of long for the days when you had to cross the room to change the channel. But like a Christmas miracle, I found the remote last week inside a pillowcase. Doesn’t seem like a place it might have found its way without help, but I have no memory of putting it there, nor do my dog or cat.
I know finding my remote doesn’t qualify as a real Christmas miracle. Not like when I almost met the real Santa Claus.
It was Christmas Eve and I was about 6. I was sleeping with my mom when I woke up.
“Did you hear that?” I asked her.
“What?” (she played dumb)
“The front door. Somebody came in the front door. I think it’s Santa.”
“No, that couldn’t be Santa. He slides down the chimney,” Mom replied.
“Yeah, but you can’t get a bike down a chimney.”
That year, it was time for a new bike, which was a necessary mode of conveyance. I was still riding that old black bike I learned on. It even came with training wheels.
After I learned to ride, I tore up the neighborhood on that bike, purposely hitting every puddle I could find and screaming down the road to Grandma’s daily.
So I figured Santa would bring one because I needed a new one so desparately. Besides, he came into the house through the front door, not the chimney. Bringing me a bike was the only reason I could think of he’d go in and out that way.
“Just settle down and go back to sleep or he’d take that bike back,” Mom said.
Which somehow, I did, and the next day, there sat a yellow girl’s bike with a banana seat and a white basket with plastic flowers on the front. It was perfect.
So perfect, in fact, I forgot all about almost catching Santa.