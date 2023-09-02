While updating the senior center calendars, I noticed the Boyd County center in Catlettsburg had listed Gravy Wrestling Competition.
It reminded me of when I noticed “cornhole” on a schedule years ago and I had to find out what it was.
I knew cornhole as bean bag toss when I was a kid. I was disappointed to learn cornhole wasn’t a competition that involved throwing cans of food at one another.
So I called the center and spoke with the director, Amy Darby, who said she likes to include unusual holidays and events on the calendar. World Gravy Wrestling Championships were Aug. 28 in Stacksteads, Lancashire, England.
The website says: “Contestants must wrestle in the gravy for 2 minutes. Points are scored for fancy dress, comedy effect and entertainment. All our contestants get sponsorship and really give it their all to raise money for charity.”
I wondered if the seniors celebrated the day by wrestling in gravy.
“We would do that if I didn’t have to help them up,” Darby said.
Instead, she said she tries to do something to entertain them and make use of gravy at the same time.
She might bring biscuits and gravy, for example. One year, she said she set up an area to thumb wrestle in gravy, for those who didn’t mind getting a little messy.
I’m not a fan of competitions that waste food, like pie-eating or hot dog eating contests. I don’t like the idea of wasting food, especially when so many parts of the world, including Appalachia, struggle with food insecurity.
I also don’t like to see food on people. That’s a little hypocritical coming from me, the messiest person I know.
However, I love the idea of these odd events coming to the region in whatever form they come.
And I’m glad nobody is throwing any gravy, canned or otherwise.