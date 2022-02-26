It's all about high protein now. Understandably, as protein is essential to our health. We need it to build muscle and bone and for our hormones and enzymes to function properly.
Foods that are the highest in protein include lean meats, such as beef, lamb, veal and pork; poultry such as chicken, turkey and duck; fish such as shrimp, crab, lobster, mussels, oysters, scallops and clams; eggs; dairy products, especially Greek yogurt and cottage cheese; nuts and seeds like almonds, pine nuts, walnuts, cashews, pumpkin seens and sunflower seeds; and all beans, lentils and tofu.
Here are a few ideas for protein from skinnytaste.com.
CILANTRO LIME CHICKEN BREAST
4 organic boneless skinless chicken breasts, 6 oz each
zest and juice of 1 lime, plus 1 lime cut into wedges
1 tbsp olive oil
1/2 cup fresh cilantro, divided
2 cloves minced garlic
1 tsp kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
Pound the thicker end of the chicken breast with a mallet to make it even with the thinner end.
Combine the juice of 1 lime, lime zest, olive oil, 1/4 cup of the cilantro finely chopped, garlic and salt to a large glass or ceramic container with a lid, or a gallon size freezer bag.
Coat the chicken well on both sides and marinate in the refrigerator at least 1 hour or as long as overnight, the longer the better, turning halfway.
When ready to cook, oil a grill or grill pan over medium to medium-high heat.
grilled chicken breast recipes
Grill about 5 minutes on each side, or until charred and cooked through in the center.
Remove and set aside on a platter and squeeze the remaining lime over the chicken. Garnish with the remaining fresh cilantro.
Air Fryer Directions:
Air fry in a single layer at 380 degrees for 5 minutes on each side.
BANANA NUT PROTEIN OATS
1 medium ripe banana, halved
1/3 cup quick oats, (check lables for gluten-free)
2/3 cup liquid Orgain's vanilla protein shake
3 tablespoons egg whites
1/2 teaspoon pure maple syrup
5 grams chopped walnuts
Slice half of the banana and set aside.
Mash the other half of the banana with a fork and place it into a small pot with oats, protein shake and egg whites and mix well.
Cook medium-low and stir until it comes to a boil, once it boils continue cooking until thickened, about 2 - 3 minutes.
Pour into a bowl and top with remaining banana, chopped walnuts and maple syrup.
AIR FRYER: PORK TENDERLOIN WITH BACON
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 pork tenderloin, about 1 1/2 lbs
6 center cut strips bacon
cooking string
Season pork with salt and pepper. Lay the bacon on a cutting board to be roughly the same size as the tenderloin.
Cut two bacon strips in half (since the ends are thinner, they don’t need a whole strip). Lay two halves next to each other, then four full strips, then the other two halves next to each other.
Carefully lay the tenderloin over the bacon. Tightly roll up the pork jelly-roll style, starting with a long side. Tie the roast at 2- inch intervals with kitchen string each about 12-inches long.
Carefully cut the tenderloin in half to fit in the air fryer.
Put the tenderloin inside and fry at 400 F for 20 minutes turning halfway, until an instant read thermometer inserted into the center reads 145-150 F. Let the pork rest about 5 minutes before slicing. Slice into 12 slices.
COTTAGE CHEESE EGG BAKE
Cooking spray
1 link Italian chicken sausage, casings removed
8 large eggs
1/2 cup 1% cottage cheese, I love Good Culture
1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese
1 cup chopped baby spinach
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Move oven rack to the second highest from the top.
Lightly spray a 10-inch oven safe skillet with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, cottage cheese, Pecorino, spinach, salt and pepper. Set aside.
Add sausage to a skillet, breaking it up in small pieces with a wooden spoon over medium heat and cook, until browned and cooked through, about 4 minutes.
Add the egg mixture to skillet and cook 1 minute to let the bottom set.
Bake in the oven until the top is set, about 16 to 18 minutes.
With a spatula, carefully slide frittata out of the skillet onto a cutting board and cut into 4 wedges.
Serve with salad and whole grain bread, if desired.
SAVORY COTTAGE CHEESE BOWL
¾ cup low fat cottage cheese
2 tablespoons minced chives or finely minced scallion greens, divided
Freshly ground black pepper
½ cup sliced Persian cucumbers
½ medium bell pepper, seeded and chopped
10 halved grape tomatoes
1 tablespoon chopped, roasted shelled pistachios
Kosher salt
In a small bowl, combine cottage cheese with 1 tablespoon chives and pepper, to taste.
Layer cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes on top then garnish with remaining 1 tablespoon chives and pistachios.
Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper, to taste.
HOUSE SPECIAL FRIED RICE
8 ounces peeled and deveined shrimp, chopped
6 ounces thin sliced chicken breast cutlet, sliced into 1/4 inch thin strips
6 ounces thin sliced sirloin steak, sliced into 1/4 inch thin strips
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 1/2 teaspoons vegetable or canola oil, divided
1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
2 garlic cloves, chopped
4 medium scallions, thinly sliced, whites and greens separated
2 cups frozen riced cauliflower
3 cups cooked cold leftover brown rice, preferably short-grain
2 large eggs, beaten
2 tablespoons soy sauce, or gluten-free Tamari
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 1/2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
Sriracha or Chile-garlic sauce, optional for serving
The easiest way to get the chicken and steak sliced into thin strips is to roll the thin piece of meat, then slice it.
Season the shrimp, chicken and steak with salt.
Heat a large nonstick wok or deep skillet over medium-high heat. When hot spritz with oil and add the steak, cook about 2 to 3 minutes turning halfway then set aside on a plate.
Add the chicken, cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring and set aside with the beef.
Add the shrimp and cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring. Set aside with the other meat.
Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large nonstick wok or deep skillet over medium- high.
Add ginger, garlic and the scallion whites and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the cauliflower and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated, 3 to 4 minutes. Push to one side.
Add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil and swirl around the skillet to evenly transfer, add the cooked rice in an even layer.
Cook, without stirring, 2 to 3 minutes, or until the bottom becomes slightly crispy.
Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, 1 to 2 minutes, or until combined.
With a spoon or spatula, push the rice to one side of the wok or skillet. Crack the eggs onto the other side.
Cook, constantly stirring the egg, 30 to 60 seconds or until cooked through. Mix the rice and egg to thoroughly combine.
Return the reserved shrimp, steak and chicken and scallion greens to the skillet and toss until warmed.
Stir in the soy sauce, rice vinegar and sesame oil.
Serve immediately. Serve with sriracha sauce, if desired.
