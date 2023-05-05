My memories of Benita Heath, a local freelance writer who died recently, go way back.
She was working at The Daily Independent when I joined the staff in 1988. We enjoyed some day trips and nice dinners together.
Eventually, I learned we had a deeper, if not odd, bond: My mother-in-law was her favorite shoe clerk.
I was shocked to learn anyone has a favorite shoe clerk, but it’s true. She and my mother-in-law had a friendship well before I met either one of them.
Benita had refined tastes, not only in shoes, but in all forms of clothing, architecture, music, art — I would call her a Renaissance woman.
In her later days, the two of us spent considerable time speaking on the phone, as she was not well enough to get together and go places as we once did.
We talked about everything, from the mundane to the extraordinary: from world events to happenings in the Ashland area, from our families to religions.
In reference to our talks, Benita often brought up the quote from Eleanor Roosevelt: Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people. She considered us great minds, and I’ll always appreciate that compliment.
Meanwhile, we gave a great deal of thought to Ashland Living, the magazine inside your newspaper today.
Benita was one of the most devoted journalists I know. She constantly tried to be a better writer by studying the writing of others and talking about writing with those who have a similar passion.
While she dropped out of freelancing for a while because of health issues, she called with a story idea several years ago: She wanted to write about the 200th anniversary of Ashland’s First Presbyterian Church. That story reignited her freelancing career with The Daily Independent.
In fact, the magazine in today’s paper is the result of a brainstorming session with Benita, who had noticed several pieces of public art in the area and was curious about them.
Benita’s creativity and talent as a writer will be missed, but I appreciate the impact she has had on my life as a writer, and as a human being.