“I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.”
Michael Scott,
“The Office”
Although I don’t follow sports, I know there is quite a lot of ritual to some of it. By ritual, I mean superstition.
Baseball is notorious for superstitions — wearing your lucky socks or tapping the bat so-many times on home plate. The Red Sox’s Wade Boggs eating massive amounts of chicken before a game.
Tennis great Rafael Nadal has such rituals which begin when he takes the court. Those include taking the court carrying a single racket, making sure water bottle logos are facing the court and taking cold showers (ouch) before the game.
“I do this before every match,” writes Nadal in his 2011 autobiography about his showering ritual, as reported by theaggie.org. “It’s the point before the point of no return. Under the cold shower I enter a new space in which I feel my power and resilience grow. I’m a different man when I emerge. I’m activated. I’m in ‘the ﬂow.’”
Nadal said these are not superstitions; they are mechanisms to help him focus.
Psychologists say these rituals have the benefit of providing comfort and confidence to the athlete.
Many writers have these superstitions, or rituals, or focusing techniques, whatever you want to call them.
On “Everybody Loves Raymond,” sports writer Ray Barrone illustrates that point when he offers to help his wife write a children’s book. He has to “prepare” to write by playing with a couple of toys on his desk and knocking out a few rounds of a computer game before he could get down to business.
Even people who say they aren’t superstitious likely have a few things they say or do that are rooted in illogical beliefs. I still catch myself thinking “bread and butter” when I’m walking with a friend and an object comes between us and I’m training myself to say “rabbit, rabbit, rabbit” on the first day of each month before I say anything else.
I am not any more superstitious than the next guy, I guess.
I wouldn’t say I have lucky rituals I do before I write. After all, I am a professional writer, trained and experienced to do the job, which has to get done regardless of my level of inspiration, or lack thereof.
Of course, there is writer’s block, which we all have sometimes. I have developed, not superstitions and not “mechanisms to help me focus,” but little side trips from writing to help clear my head and stimulate by creativity.
For example, if I’m having trouble writing a lede or organizing a story, I go to the little girl’s room. The most important contribution of going to the little girl’s room is to clear the mind, not the bladder. While I’m away from the computer, I refuse to think about the story I’m working on. I use the time to not think about it, which ultimately will help my thinking process.
Is that considered a superstition? I don’t know, but it’s good psychology.