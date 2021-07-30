July 31 is National Mutt Day, which was started by animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige to encourage people to embrace mixed breed dogs.
The word mutt isn’t meant to be an insult, just a description, but it’s certainly used as an insult.
How can it be an insult when some of the best dogs I’ve ever met have been mutts?
For example, my very first dog was an Irish setter mix. His mother was 100% setter, and I don't know what his dad was, but he wasn’t a purebred.
It was 1970-something, and I was an elementary school student. I’d begged for a dog, to no avail. One day before school started, I was playing with friends when I slipped on some wet leaves and slid on the sidewalk, catching my foot under a chain-link fence. In fact, the sharp point where the mesh meets had penetrated my Keds and my foot at the base of my second toe from the left on my left foot.
I think I fainted because I don’t remember much about the whole affair, except I got six stitches in my foot — my first accident requiring stitches.
Not only did I get to stay home from school for a few days, I realized this was a good time to work on that dog thing. I played the pity card until my parents agreed to let me pick out a puppy from the litter a neighbor’s dog had. She was a beautiful Irish setter who visited our house on occasion, probably because I made over her so.
When we went to see the puppies, the man who owned the mama dog said, “I want you to have first pick of the litter, because you have been so kind to my dog.”
His dog was named Red. Not exactly the most creative thinking, but at my age, I thought it was perfect.
It took me no time to pick a puppy. He was the runt of the litter, but he was the only one with that gorgeous red coat. Of course, I named him Little Red. The creative streak continued.
As a young fellow, Little Red, who eventually was known as Red, was a terror in the neighborhood. He’d been known to dig up flower gardens, chase cars and harrass cats. He was hanging out with a bad influence — a stray.
He endured being hit by a car (he was the first dog in our neighborhood to have a broken leg set), he was bitten by a copperhead, was in numerous fights and actually hit his snout on a car he was chasing, and he survived it all.
Eventually, he settled down and was content to lie around the house. The stray was taken in by my aunt and uncle, who named him Whitey (can you guess why?)
(606) 326-2661 |