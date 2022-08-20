Psychology is a hobby of mine. It’s a weird thing to have as a hobby, but it’s fascinating to see what makes people tick.
In high school, I had a subscription to Psychology Today. I bet I was the only person in town who got that magazine, another sign of my nerdiness. Unfortunately, it didn’t help me navigate the social scene.
An interest in psychology comes in handy, considering all the different people you come in contact with. We don’t all see things the same way or operate the same way. If you meet people who are on a completely different path, it helps to be able to recognize signs that might help you deal with that person.
For instance, the eyes.
You can tell so much if you pay attention to a person’s eyes. I’ve seen pictures and video of “celebrity” criminals and terrorists and I thought, ‘Why couldn’t everyone see there was something wrong there?’ Maybe they could, but what can you do? Regardless, spotting “that look” is good practice in case you meet someone in person who gives that signal; you can consider yourself warned.
Most psychological issues, of course, do not lead to crime. But wouldn’t it be a huge leap if we discovered how to differentiate between regular people and those with the tendency to commit a crime? We might head off deadly events and help would-be criminals to improve their lots in life.
I’ve finally learned the difference between a sociopath and a psychopath, but I’m not sure I could describe the difference. I do understand sociopaths are much more common than psychopaths, so if you can’t decide which one someone is, the odds are on your side the person is a sociopath. I also know I would like to avoid them both.
Then, there are narcissists. I think that might be a function of the “-paths” I mentioned in the previous paragraph, but I’m not sure.
There are different kinds of narcissists, and maybe there are different kinds of -paths, too. Things get complicated. That’s why we need mental health professionals, people who truly know this stuff and can help people who seek help.
I know there are issues that can be treated with medications, and then there are personality disorders, which I think require counseling.
I have learned I haven’t learned much. Psychology is a huge field, the understand of which continues to grow. Thank goodness it does. The more information, the better we can help ourselves and each other.