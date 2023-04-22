“There is no such thing as a weird human being. It’s just that some people require more understanding than others.”
-- Author Tom Robbins
It’s difficult to fit in for some of us. While I’m charming and everybody likes me, when you really get to know me, I’m an odd one.
Some say it’s because I was an only child, but I believe I would have been odd regardless.
For example, as a child, I loved writing in books. You’d think a person who respects the written word, especially the published word, would treat a book with respect, meaning no dog-ears, no writing on the pages, etc.
But I do respect books. As a child, though, my idea of respecting a book was different from normal people’s notion.
My favorite book was a child was “Alexander and the Magic Mouse,” written in 1969 by Martha Sanders and illustrated by Philippe Fix. The illustrations were just as important as the words. They drew me in with realistic depictions and a warm palette. Of course, that’s not how I would have put it when I was 7; I just thought it was cool that an old lady had a bunch of animal friends she could talk to.
Anyway, the story is, the old lady lived in an elegant Victorian home on a hill with Alexander (the alligator), a brindle London squatting cat (whatever that is), a magic mouse and a yak.
When a flood comes, they are in a position to warn the town, so Alexander makes his way down the hill with a note from the old lady. He saves the day, but returns with a cold. The old lady puts him to bed, and the magic mouse gives him a cookie that cures him.
My mother loved to harsh my oddball buzz; in this case, she told me the cookie had antibiotics in it, but I prefer to think the mouse was proficient in magic.
This is why it’s difficult to be a weirdo. People firmly rooted in reality don’t like it and try to stop it.
Please, don’t keep us from being weird. Most of us are artists: writers, painters, musicians, thespians. To complete our mission on Earth, we need to be free to be weird. Remember, it takes all kinds.
Also, remember this quote from British author Alain de Booton: “There’s a whole category of people who miss out by not allowing themselves to be weird enough.”