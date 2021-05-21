There is this woman named Marie Kondo, who apparently is all the rage with neat freaks.
She appears on a show on NetFlix telling people what they should throw away and what they should keep.
Now see here, Marie. You’ve never been to my house, so how do you know what I should throw away? By the way, if you did come to my house, you would have a heart attack.
See, I like to call myself an artist. That way, I can piddle around with painting and writing and making things and feel good about myself instead of feeling like I never outgrew kindergarten. As you may know, artists like to keep stuff because they never know when that stuff will come in handy.
You might want to, say, make a collage. To do so, you might need old magazines and books, pieces of jewelry, material, and, well, who knows what else? The sky is the limit.
If you get the itch to make a mosaic, you’ll need glass pieces, marbles, old bottles and anything else that strikes your fancy.
Of course, you have to keep photos and clipping of stuff you want to paint — eventually.
That one’s easy, Marie. Like you say, keep a folder on your desktop and digitally collect those images.
The underlying theory behind Kondo’s philosophy is “Keep only those things that speak to the heart, and discard items that no longer spark joy.”
Spark joy? I’m not sure any inanimate object sparks joy for me. If I followed her philosophy, I would be sitting in my house with my dog, my cat and a 5-pound box of Russell Stover chocolates.
I also like that she says, “Before getting rid of an item, hold it and say, ‘Thank you.’” Why not? I already talk to myself. Why not speak to a cracked mug or a bunch of empty sports drink bottles, too?
The key to Marie’s popularity is, well, I’m not sure. But I imagine people who can carry out her orders find great success at sleeping better, being more organized, finding the stuff they are looking for and keeping their house cleaner by having fewer knick-knacks to have to dust around. I have had flashes of that feeling, the feeling you might get when you’re meditating and think you’re seeing Nirvana’s front door for a second.
In fact, I do have a spring in my step when I accomplish some little bit of housework and I feel more human. That is, until the cat brings in a dead mouse or the dog destroys a roll of toilet paper. Then I’m back to square one.
I could never live up to your standards, Marie, so I won’t even try. But it brings you joy, have at it.
