Salad is great all year, but summer is the perfect time to avoid baking and to make full use of fresh produce.
Here are some ideas for light eating this summer.
HONEY LIME RAINBOW FRUIT SALAD
from cookingclassy.com
1 lb fresh strawberries, chopped
1 lb chopped fresh pineapple,
12 oz fresh blueberries
12 oz red grapes, sliced into halves
4 kiwis, peeled and chopped
3 mandarin oranges *
2 bananas, sliced (optional)
Dressing
1/4 cup honey
2 tsp lime zest (zest of 2 medium limes)
11/2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
Add all fruit to a large mixing bowl.
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the honey, lime zest and lime juice.
Pour over fruit and toss to evenly coat, serve immediately.
* 1 (15 oz) can mandarin oranges in juice or light syrup, drained well will work here, too.
BERRY CHEESECAKE FRUIT SALAD
from cookingclassy.com
1 cup heavy cream
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
6 Tbsp granulated sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
16 oz. fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered
12 oz. fresh blueberries
6 oz. fresh blackberries (or more raspberries)
6 oz. fresh raspberries
2 sheets graham crackers, crushed (or more to taste)
Mint for garnish (optional)
In a medium mixing bowl using an electric hand mixer whip heavy cream on high speed until stiff peaks form.
In a separate medium mixing bowl (no need to clean beaters) whip cream cheese, granulated sugar and vanilla extract until combined. Increase speed to high and whip until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
Fold whipped cream into cream cheese mixture.
Place strawberries, blackberries and blueberries in a large bowl, then pour cream cheese mixture over and fold, then gently fold in raspberries.
Sprinkle edges with graham cracker crumbs. Garnish with fruit in center and mint if desired.
Serve immediately or keep chilled. Serve day prepared, add graham cracker just before serving so it stays crisp.
CREAMY GRAPE FRUIT SALAD
from cookingclassy.com
2 lbs seedless red grapes, washed and dried well
1 lb seedless green grapes, washed and dried well
6 oz. Neufchatel cheese (AKA 1/3 less fat cream cheese)
2/3 cup light sour cream
2 Tbsp honey
1 1/2 Tbsp granulated sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 - 2 Tbsp packed light brown sugar
3/4 cup chopped pecans
In a medium mixing bowl using an electric hand mixer whip Neufchatel cheese until smooth and fluffy, while occasionally scraping down sides of bowl. Add in sour cream, honey, granulated sugar and vanilla and mix until well combined.
Place red and green grapes in a salad bowl. Pour in sour cream mixture and about 3/4 of the pecans. Toss to evenly coat. Sprinkle top of fruit salad with brown sugar then sprinkle with remaining pecans. Keep chilled, serve within a couple of hours.
AVOCADO SALAD
from cookingclassy.com
1 medium (12 oz) English cucumber, cut into quarters through the length then sliced
16 oz. grape tomatoes
1/2 small red onion, sliced into small pieces
2 medium avocados (firm but ripe), sliced into bite size pieces
Dressing
11/2 Tbsp fresh lemon or lime juice
11/2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
31/2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp honey
11/2 tsp minced garlic
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1/4 cup chopped parsley
1/2 tsp dried oregano
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the dressing: In a small mixing bowl whisk together lemon juice, red wine vinegar, extra virgin oil oil, honey, garlic, cilantro, parsley, oregano, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
In a large bowl gently toss together cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and avocado with dressing.
Serve shortly after preparing.
ANTIPASTO SALAD
from therecipecritic.com
3 cups romaine chopped
1/2 cup green olives halved
1/2 cup medium black olives
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes halved
1/2 cup mini pepperoni
1/4 cup jarred roasted red peppers chopped
8 ounce Genoa Salami cut into bite sized pieces
1/2 cup mozzarella cheese balls
13 ounce artichoke hearts quartered
8 ounces provolone cheese cut into bite size pieces
Lemon Olive Oil Dressing:
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 lemon juice
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
In a large bowl add the romaine, olives, tomatoes, pepperoni, red peppers, salami, mozzarella, artichoke hearts and provolone.
To make the lemon olive oil dressing: In a small bowl whisk the olive oil, lemon juice, and Italian seasoning. Pour over the solid and toss.