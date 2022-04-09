Nobody wants to brown-bag it every day, but nobody can afford to go out for lunch every day, either. The sensible compromise: Pack your lunch more often.
One of the easiest things you can do is make enough for dinner so you have leftovers for lunch the next day. But some don't like to repeat the meal so quickly.
Here are some ideas for lunch that aren't too labor intensive but are different and keep the middle meal interesting.
FIVE-MINUTE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
from everydayfamilycooking.com
6 leftover chicken tenders (or other leftover chicken)
1/2 cup Buffalo sauce (your choice)
4 flour tortillas
1/4 cup chunky blue cheese
1/4 cup shredded lettuce
Chop up chicken tenders into small 1-inch or smaller pieces and place in a bowl.
Pour Buffalo sauce over chicken and mix to coat.
Put 1/4 of the buffalo chicken, blue cheese and lettuce into each wrap.
Wrap each tortilla and secure with a toothpick, if desired.
Enjoy immediately or store up to 3 days in the refrigerator and enjoy.
VEGETARIAN: ITALIAN PASTA SALAD
from everydayfamilycooking.com
16 ounces rotini pasta
8 ounces block cheddar cheese
2 sweet peppers
1 pint grape tomatoes
1/2 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning (or 1 Tablespoon fresh basil and oregano)
3/4 cup Italian dressing
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
Cook and drain pasta per directions on the box.
While pasta is cooking, dice the sweet peppers into 1-inch pieces.
Cut each grape tomato in half then chop the block cheddar into 1/2 inch cubes.
Return pasta to pot and add in peppers, grape tomatoes, Italian dressing, and Parmesan cheese and mix to combine.
Add in cheddar cheese chunks and combine them again.
Serve warm immediately or refrigerate promptly and serve cold up to five days.
ROAST BEEF HORSERADISH ROLL-UPS
from allrecipes.com
2 (8 ounce) packages fat-free cream cheese, softened
3 ½ tablespoons prepared horseradish
3 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard
12 (12 inch) flour tortillas
30 spinach leaves, washed with stems removed
1 ½ pounds thinly sliced cooked deli roast beef
8 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese
Beat the cream cheese, horseradish, and mustard together in a bowl until well blended.
Spread a thin layer of the cream cheese mixture over each tortilla. Arrange spinach leaves evenly over the tortillas. Place two slices of roast beef over the cream cheese. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese, dividing evenly between tortillas. Starting at one end, gently roll up each tortilla into a tight tube. Wrap with aluminum foil or plastic wrap to keep the rolls tight. Refrigerate at least 4 hours.
To serve for lunch, unwrap and slice into 2 or 3 pieces. Only cut the rolls you will be using that day so the others do not dry out. To serve for parties, unwrap and slice the rolls diagonally into 1 inch sections, and arrange on a serving platter.
MASON JAR CHICKEN TACO SALAD
from foodmeanderings.com
3 cups lettuce, chopped
3 whole tomatoes
1 ½ tablespoon taco seasoning
6 teaspoons of hot water
3 cans of chicken breast, drained
8 tablespoon sour cream
8 tablespoon salsa
⅓ cup green onion, chopped
½ cup shredded low-fat cheddar cheese
1 large taco shell or tortilla chips
cilantro (optional, if you like and have on hand)
lime (optional, if you like and have on hand)
Mix hot water and taco seasoning together to form a paste.
Mix paste with drained chicken breast, stirring it and breaking mixture up with a fork until well incorporated (will look similar to pulled chicken)
In 4 -8 oz mason jars, add lettuce to the bottom, dividing evenly between all 4 jars, then add tomatoes.
Next add taco flavored chicken breast mixture, dividing evenly by all 4 jars.
Then add 2 tablespoon of sour cream to each jar, followed by 2 tablespoon of salsa.
Divide green onions by all 4 jars and add on top of salsa.
Sprinkle on cheese (dividing evenly by 4 jars)
Garnish with ¼ of a large taco shell or a couple tortilla chips. If packing for lunch, pack the taco shell/tortilla chips separately. Garnish with lime and/or cilantro if you like it and have it on hand.
VEGETARIAN: EASY SESAME NOODLES
from simplywhisked.com
8 ounces whole wheat spaghetti
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic
1 teaspoon ginger
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
2 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
4 green onions, thinly sliced, for garnish
Smoked sesame seeds, for garnish
In a large stockpot with salted water, cook spaghetti according to package directions for al dente.
While the spaghetti is cooking, heat a saucepan to medium-high. Add olive oil, garlic, ginger and crushed red pepper flakes. Sauté until fragrant. Add remaining ingredients and reduce heat to low. Simmer until spaghetti is cooked.
Drain spaghetti and toss with sauce to evenly coat.
Garnish the sesame noodles with green onion and sesame seeds before serving.
GLUTEN FREE: BLT SALAD LUNCHBOX
from momables.com
8 cups finely shredded romaine lettuce
1-pint cherry tomatoes halved
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
6 slices crispy bacon, cooked and chopped
1 avocado, diced
Ranch Dressing
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup milk
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped
1 teaspoon dried dill
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Pinch of salt and pepper
Assemble 4 lunch containers and in each, create a bed of Romaine lettuce, top with tomatoes, ¼ cup shredded cheese, 2 tablespoons cooked bacon, and ¼ of an avocado.
In a lidded jar, combine the mayonnaise, milk, parsley, dill, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Cover with lid, seal, and shake to combine. Refrigerate and use for up to a week.
Divide Ranch dressing between 2 sauce containers and pack with salads.
