It's not unusual for me to be addressed as Mr. Ward in email or snail mail. Even someone who calls at work might expect me to be a man, but I am not.
I don't mind. The way I spell my name, I would expect callers and writers to think I'm a man.
The fact is, I was named Lee Ann (no middle name), after Lee Ann Meriwether, who was Miss America in 1955, which was the first televised Miss America pageant.
I was never comfortable with the name Lee Ann. It seemed too girly-fied for be appropriate for me, the mud-pie-making queen of the neighborhood. I wasn't a tomboy, but even as a little girl, I didn't see myself as the pageant-princess-fairy-type of girl.
I was aware of who Lee Ann Meriwether was, and thought I was supposed to relate to her, but I could not. I could have handled being named after someone I know better than some famous lady who was a beauty queen. By age, I wasn't even in double digits yet, and I surely wasn't a beauty queen; I could (and still can't) eat without spilling all over myself and my posture was (and still is) horrible.
When I went from grade school to middle school, I knew I'd meet a lot of new people, so I decided to "reinvent" myself and starting going by Lee, not because it was a boy's name, but because because betwee "Lee" and "Ann," "Lee" seemed more like me.
I got some people trained to call me by my shortened moniker, but all the kids from grade school continued to cling to the double name. In fact, because my mom and dad were so well known in town, it's come to the point where I know you're from Williamson if you call me "Lee Ann." The transition to "Lee" didn't really occur until I went to college.
After that, when new friends learned I was originally Lee Ann, they tell me how pretty it is and start calling me "Lee Ann," unless I threaten to punch them in the nose if they don't stop it.
Meanwhile, Lee Ann Meriwether is now Lee Meriwether. After her pageant fame, she went on to become an actress, appearing as Catwoman in the TV show "Batman" (1966), which was one of my favorites; "The Time Tunnel" (1966); "Barnaby Jones" (1973); and "All My Children" (1973). She was in the movie "4D Man" (1950) and she was nominated for two Golden Globes and an Emmy Award. She was in a bunch of other movies and television series. At 86, she can be proud to have been an unusually successful Miss America with a quite successful acting career. I might not be a movie star, but I'm happy with the way my career has gone, too.
I wouldn't say mine and Mrs. Weriwether's "name dropping" means Lee Ann is no longer a popular name, but if simply "Lee" is good enough for Miss America, it's good enough for me.
(606) 326-2661 |