My mom's greatest fear about my adoption was me learning I was adopted and then no longer loving her.
Her fears were unfounded, and I'm sure anyone who has adopted a child and had those fears should not worry. The person who takes care of you and loves you is your mother.
Still, my curiosity got the best of me, so I couldn't resist the urge to track down my birth family.
It was nearly 30 years ago that I found my birth mother, which led to my meeting my two half sisters and several aunts, uncles and half brothers.
I was overjoyed to meet these people. They were welcoming and wonderful, plus meeting some of them helped me better understand myself and where I fit in.
During those decades, laws about finding one's birth family have eased, giving adoptees a stronger right to know about their roots.
When I was looking, I went to my birth county and found a record of my birth, which included my birth mother's full name. Based on that information, I was able to find her. I'm sure at the time, some of the information that was supposed to hawas left visible, which was a great help to me.
Of course, I had seen my birth certificate before, with my adoptive parents' names on it. That was the first time I'd seen anything on paper that made me believe I was adopted. My birth city was Bluefield, W.Va. I couldn't understand why I wouldn't been born in Bluefield if we lived, and my parents had always lived, in a town that was, at the time, a hard, five-hour drive away. What woman who is nine months pregnant would take such a long car ride through such a remote area?
I suspect the laws have come around to favoring allowing the adoptee to see their records and find their birth parents is all about health concerns.
If you're adopted, you can't answer questions from your doctor like, "Do you have a history of cancer in your family?" You have no idea. If you know certain illnesses "run" in your family, you might be able to take preventive steps to lessen your chances.
That's not really why I wanted to learn about my birth family.
As a journalist, of course I want to know everyone's business. But I also want to know my business, too. I wanted to know why I looked and thought so differently from my family. I asked questions but never got satisfying answers. That's why I set out to do my own research.
I'm thinking about adoption because November is National Adoption Awareness Month. Much of the information floating around about adoption tends to let you know how to go about it. I propose thinking about how the adoptee feels.
Even though it was a long time ago, I have vivid memories of being well loved by my adoptive family, of suspecting I was adopted by being denied information about it and feeling only slightly resentful that I wasn't told the truth. I'm fine now, and am blessed to have had my family expanded.
Adoptees need to know, for a variety of reasons. Knowing means more love for all, not less.
(606) 326-2661 |