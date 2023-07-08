Last week, I wrote about trying to go back to wearing makeup and “fixing myself up.”
I don’t like to feel I have to primp. I don’t like to primp, even though I come from a long line of primpers. I guess I was the black sheep of the family.
I gave up coloring my hair, opting for telling people my gray strands are “God’s highlights.” Who can argue with that, right? They really are, but I quit covering the gray because it was a hassle. I also ended up coloring the walls of my bathroom, thanks to my slopping application work. It started looking like a crime scene,
I imagine a lot of women would agree, but many aren’t ready to give up the hassle. That’s their choice. I was ready.
I knew, though, makeup might help perk me up a little, make me feel not so much like one of the creatures from “The Shining.”
Knowing myself, though, I decided to not go overboard. I mean, how long would I stick to this new resolution of mine? A week? A month? Why invest money into mounds of expensive makeup if my enthusiasm would peter out in a few weeks?
I carefully selected a few items I thought I could handle. No eye makeup, as my nerd glasses would conceal my eyes well enough. Just some basics to even out the skin and downplay parts that weren’t the best, plus some lip color. I am often scolded my a friend who thinks I should wear lipstick at all times. She’s probably right. If you choose the right kind, it will keep your lips moisturized and protected, but I drink too much water throughout the day to keep lipstick in place. Again, a hassle. Yet I bought one tube, thinking I can make the effort.
I did make the effort. For about three days. That’s all I could take of primping and trying to stay primped throughout the day. I fell back into my old ways in no time.
Oh, I won’t throw away all that new makeup. I’ll keep it for when I feel I need to be more formal. Maybe I’ll get invited to dinner at the White House.