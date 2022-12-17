Sometimes I long for the days when televisions didn’t have remotes.
No, I didn’t enjoy jumping up to change the channels for my parents. I have a very difficult time keeping up with remotes.
Years ago, I had the sweetest Boston terrier whose habit it was to steal the TV remote, take it outside and gnaw on it until it had at least one hole in it, making it inoperable.
But that’s not a problem now. The problem is me. All me.
Even though it’s not the best sleep practice, I tend to doze off while the TV is on. When I get up the next morning, the remote, which was in the bed with me, is Lord knows where. At least, I hope somebody knows where it is because I don’t.
You’d think it wouldn’t be that hard to find in your standard, full-size bed. There are many hiding places. It might work its way under the bed or under a dresser. I might find it when I change the sheets. It might even ride those sheets to the bathroom, down the laundry shoot and into a hamper. Oh, what an adventurous life!
Just a couple of weeks ago, I lost the remote and gave up looking for it. I spent the whole week NOT watching television is bed. Eventually, it was discovered wedged between the matress and the headboard.
I’m sure when I fell asleep, my clicker hand was not above my head.
After three days, it was gone again.
This time, I looked between the matress and the headboard, but it wasn’t there. I took my back scratcher and “raked” around underneath the furniture, to no avail. (I can get on the floor and look, but why put my knees through that torture when I have a back scratcher?)
For now, until it turns up, I will content myself to the main television and extra quiet nights in bed with my dog and a good book. But I’m still hoping for a Christmas miracle to deliver two things to me: that controller and the good sense to quit misplacing it.
